Doug Smiley Lifeless: New York Music Marketing Executive Was 42

Doug Smiley, the advertising director for Verve Music Group, died Saturday, February 27. He had been recognized with Stage 4 Pancreatic Most cancers lower than a month earlier than dying at residence in Maplewood, NJ, surrounded by household. He was 42.

Smiley joined Common Music Group’s Verve division final yr as its advertising director. He was the founder and CEO of Intergalactic Outreach, which he began in 2019 as a method and advertising agency. He beforehand held advertising posts at Good Corners Artist Administration, Cornerstone/The Fader, Songs Music Publishing, MeanRed Productions, and Downtown Music.

Artists he labored with on advertising or digital campaigns included St. Vincent, Chilly Conflict Youngsters, Main Lazer, Sleater-Kinney, Demise Cab For Cutie, Mos Def, Gnarls Barkley, Phantogram, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Vince Staples, Santigold, Miike Snow, Flatbush Zombies, Nelly, Justice and Cyndi Lauper.

He additionally launched music of his personal beneath the aliases Shakeyface and Subdisco.

“Verve Label Group was fortunate to have Doug and we’ll miss him enormously,” stated Dickon Stainer, Verve’s president and CEO for world classics and jazz. “Although he started working with us after many interactions had been restricted to Zoom, he made such a long-lasting impression. I first spoke to Doug on a Zoom name from Abbey Highway Studios, and as a real music man he was beside himself with pleasure. We are going to miss him enormously, and we’re proud to have identified him.”

A funeral was held Wednesday, with a public celebration of life to come back at a later date.

As obituary printed by the funeral residence spoke to his goofier facet in addition to his loving nature with an anecdote about his marriage ceremony. “He married Amy Butterworth Smiley, a childhood pal turned love-of-his-life, in her dad and mom yard in 2001,” it learn. “At their marriage ceremony, the marriage get together wore FUBU Tuxedos and sizzling pink attire. Boy Scouts served appetizers, visitors bounced on a trampoline and the completely satisfied couple emerged to the hilarious monitor by Good-looking Boy Modeling Faculty during which Chris Elliot exclaims ‘Oh my G-d, they’re beautiful’ repeatedly.”

In addition to Amy, his spouse of almost 20 years, Smiley is survived by their two kids, Daisy, 9, and Miles, 7, his mom, Sara Jane, and brother Dave Smiley.

Doug and Miles Smiley

Courtesy the Smiley household

Pals and colleagues from all through the music trade offered testimonials about their appreciation of Smiley, and shock at his sudden passing, to Selection.

Stated the singer/songwriter Santigold: “I had the pleasure of working with Doug on my first album at Downtown. These days are such a whirlwind in my reminiscence, full of pleasure and journey and too many issues in too little time. There have been so many new folks and locations and issues that I don’t bear in mind, however Doug stands out from this period of my life as a pillar of the authenticity that I strove towards, in a world the place (I discovered rapidly) not everybody held those self same values. He was a real lover of music and creativity, which I admired, and felt kinship with him for. He was additionally real and type. I’m so so unhappy to listen to of his passing.”

“In an trade identified for jaded figures, Doug was a relentless vivid spot and a real music fan,” stated Jen Lyon of MeanRed. “Working with Doug felt like we had been on the most effective grownup playdate ever.”

Music journalist Nisha Gopalan first met Smiley when she was an editor at Nylon and wanted his assist getting clearance for Downtown Music artists for a branded mixtape. “We grew to become pals from there, and it was not possible to not love his genuinely goofy humorousness,” she stated. “In truth, I can’t recall a single encounter with him that didn’t find yourself with me guffawing. Through the years, I’d study, personally, that his wit was matched by a honest sense of empathy and loyalty. To that finish, he had two nice loves in his life, which we mentioned usually: his household and music. One in all our final discussions concerned Al B. Certain’s eyebrows. To be sincere, I don’t hate that. And I don’t suppose Doug would, both.”

“Doug was a music trade gem and rapscallion of the very best order,” stated impartial publicist Leslie Hermelin. “Once we met 18 years in the past as colleagues at Studio Distribution, we had been younger, bright-eyed music trade newbies who couldn’t wait to share our favourite songs with the world. That zeal for sharing music stayed with Doug to the tip. A consummate skilled, he went out of his technique to break his artists, make work enjoyable, and to carry his colleagues up as they grew of their careers. I’m fairly positive Doug was a reference for each job I’ve interviewed for since we labored collectively. The one factor he cherished greater than music was his household. I’ll miss him greater than phrases can convey.”

Stated David T. Viecelli, a former founding companion at Good Corners: “The shock of Doug’s loss doesn’t stem solely from its suddenness. It’s magnified by his very nature because the man who was all the time there — dependable, even-keeled, prepared to assist. Certain, he did his job properly, with enthusiasm and dedication, however that’s not what made him such an asset to his co-workers and pals. He was a trusted and sincere teammate, by no means one to drop a ball or allow you to down.”

Lots of Smiley’s colleagues at UMG and Verve lamented the brevity of his presence after his 2020 hiring there.

“Doug was a such an necessary a part of the workforce, embraced by colleagues, artists and companions alike,” stated Graham Parker, president of Decca Information US. “I’ll particularly miss his straight face on a Zoom name, accompanied by a wickedly humorous personal chat dialog that would depart me struggling to not chuckle. We’re sorry we didn’t have longer with him.”

Agreed Jamie Krents, EVP of Verve/Impulse! Information, “Doug made an enormous impression on all of us throughout his time at VLG. His fast wit and keenness for music shall be so missed and we had been fortunate to have him as a pal and colleague.”

Colleagues from additional again had been glad to have a bigger trove of recollections.

“The 2 issues that all the time stood out to me about Doug as an individual was his nice humorousness, and his love of his household and group,” stated Eric Chen, a supervisor at Salty Artist Administration, who labored beneath Smiley’s tutelage at Good Corners. “Doug was somebody you would all the time belief to brighten the temper of a room. And with that appeal, he made it very straightforward to hunt out steerage and reassurance when coping with the numerous office and life stresses. You may all the time depend on Doug to maintain the ship intact and going.”

Stated publicist Aleix Martinez, “Doug and I labored on the primary Santigold album collectively, which defied style categorization and was a radical proposition. Doug understood every thing that was thrilling and completely different about it instantly and was a passionate champion that might articulate that to others. His intelligence, kindness, and his enthusiasm had been contagious and deeply inspiring. He was the form of individual an artist goals about having on their workforce.”

“Clearing the samples on the primary Gnarls Barkley was an exquisite discovery of obscure (to me, at the least) monitor after monitor,” recalled Leslie Melincoff of Ogilvy & Mather. “British psych-folk, Keith Mansfield’s prolific library… Doug and I shared an actual pleasure in exploring all of the references.”

“Doug all the time introduced positivity and a recent perspective to our artists’ campaigns and careers,” stated Purple Mild Administration’s Alex Kadvan. “He introduced progressive concepts to the desk whereas ensuring all of the i’s had been dotted and the t’s crossed. He was a terrific colleague.”

Large Step president Ester Yoon met Smiley when she was an agent for various artists he additionally labored with. “He was hilarious and all the time cracked me up; on the identical time, he was dependable and steadfast, and an actual supply of sunshine. Doug’s love and devotion for Amy was so inspiring! And though we weren’t in contact as a lot just lately, I obtained numerous pleasure seeing pictures of his household as they grew. My coronary heart goes out to Amy, Daisy, Miles and the huge group grieving his loss.”

“He was considerate, organized and all the time passionate in regards to the music he labored with,” stated Pamela Nashel of Sirens Name PR. “What stood out to me most was that he approached every thing with kindness. This previous April once I began my new enterprise, Doug was the primary trade pal to achieve out to congratulate me. Such a devastating loss to the music trade.”

Erich Mönius, founder/CEO of Studio Distribution. remembered Smiley “not solely as the good colleague or terrific artist he was, however because the loving and caring husband to his spouse Amy and father of two pretty Youngsters. We shared great moments on/off work and I really feel actually blessed to have identified him.”

David Learn was Smiley’s boss on the New York Metropolis drum-n-bass label Jungle Sky within the late ’90s, which was the younger exec’s first music enterprise job after shifting to New York. “By no means was there a extra constructive individual than Doug — humorous, witty, charming, loving and completely cool, stated Learn, who additionally recalled him as “an superior digital musician” in his guise as Shakeyface.

Biz3’s Dana Meyerson remembered him as “a pleasant face within the many roles he held through the years in music, with reliably nice style about cool artists and humorous anecdotes to share. Doug was a real music fan and he introduced that power to every thing he labored on. He was greater than only a co-worker to many who knew him and above all else, he was most proud about being a dad and husband and by no means missed an opportunity to say how a lot he cherished his household.”

Jon Cohen of Fader/Cornerstone stated that Smiley “ran numerous our greater accounts on the Cornerstone facet of our enterprise and all the time did nice work. Doug was an incredible individual and a pleasure to work with.”

Girlie Motion’s Felice Ecker stated, “We had been all the time so grateful to have him in our nook. Doug even freelanced for us proper earlier than he was employed at Verve final yr. We are going to miss collaborating with him and his no-nonsense method to getting the job achieved, a uncommon commodity as of late within the music trade. Most of all we’ll miss his heat and humor.”

Smiley attended the Berklee School of Music within the late ’90s and graduated from New Faculty College with a level in politics in 2002.

To ship condolences or for extra data, go to jacobhollefuneralhome.com.

A GoFundMe for Smiley’s household has been arrange right here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-amy-and-doug.