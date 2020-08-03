Download Festival 2021 headliners revealed – how to get tickets

Download Festival has revealed its 2021 lineup with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down all headlining subsequent 12 months.

The pageant will return on Wednesday, 2nd June and run via the weekend to Sunday, sixth June, 2021.

The three-day pageant with carry collectively rock, punk, hardcore and metallic acts along with the lineup together with Deftones, KORN, Metal Panther and The Distillers – and extra bands are nonetheless to be introduced.

Kiss is to carry out on the Download Festival, in a UK unique – after a 45 12 months profession of rock ‘n’ roll.

The band was due to carry out this 12 months of their closing Download pageant look, however due to COVID-19 the pageant was pushed again a 12 months.

System Of A Down can even be performing in one other UK unique.

“We’re dissatisfied we weren’t in a position to make it over this 12 months, however we’re trying ahead to subsequent,” bassist Shavo Odadjian stated. “Absence makes the center develop fonder. Principally, all of us simply need to make sure that everybody is supplied with a secure and safe atmosphere, so we had been ready to wait so long as we would have liked to.”

Biffy Clyro additionally be part of the lineup. The band headlined in 2017.

There are 70 confirmed acts for the pageant in 2021 with extra to be revealed. Metal Panther, Creeper and Rise Towards additionally be part of the roster.

Download Festival 2021 lineup

KISS

Biffy Clyro

System Of A Down

A.A. Williams

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Blackout Issues

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Inside

Blues Tablets

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Solar

Creeper

Daughtry

Lifeless Label

Lifeless Posey

Deftones

Soiled Honey

Dying Fetus

Electrical Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Buddy

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Increased Energy

Holding Absence

Scorching Milk

Killswitch Interact

Kill The Lights

KORN

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Lacuna Coil

Detest

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Trendy Error

Obituary

Of Mice & Males

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Membership

Rise Towards

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Metal Panther

Stone Damaged

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Concept

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Wildhearts

These Rattling Crows

Tiny Transferring Components

Twin Temple

For Download tickets you’ll be able to ebook now. There are a number of choices from quiet tenting to commonplace tenting.

