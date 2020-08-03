Download Festival 2021 headliners revealed – how to get tickets

Download Festival has revealed its 2021 lineup with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down all headlining subsequent 12 months.
The pageant will return on Wednesday, 2nd June and run via the weekend to Sunday, sixth June, 2021.
The three-day pageant with carry collectively rock, punk, hardcore and metallic acts along with the lineup together with Deftones, KORN, Metal Panther and The Distillers – and extra bands are nonetheless to be introduced.
E-book your Download Festival tickets
Kiss is to carry out on the Download Festival, in a UK unique – after a 45 12 months profession of rock ‘n’ roll.
The band was due to carry out this 12 months of their closing Download pageant look, however due to COVID-19 the pageant was pushed again a 12 months.
System Of A Down can even be performing in one other UK unique.
“We’re dissatisfied we weren’t in a position to make it over this 12 months, however we’re trying ahead to subsequent,” bassist Shavo Odadjian stated. “Absence makes the center develop fonder. Principally, all of us simply need to make sure that everybody is supplied with a secure and safe atmosphere, so we had been ready to wait so long as we would have liked to.”
Biffy Clyro additionally be part of the lineup. The band headlined in 2017.
There are 70 confirmed acts for the pageant in 2021 with extra to be revealed. Metal Panther, Creeper and Rise Towards additionally be part of the roster.
Download Festival 2021 lineup
- KISS
- Biffy Clyro
- System Of A Down
- A.A. Williams
- Airbourne
- Alestorm
- Anchor Lane
- Baroness
- Blackout Issues
- Black Veil Brides
- Bleed From Inside
- Blues Tablets
- Bokassa
- Bush
- Cellar Door Moon Crow
- Cemetery Solar
- Creeper
- Daughtry
- Lifeless Label
- Lifeless Posey
- Deftones
- Soiled Honey
- Dying Fetus
- Electrical Wizard
- Employed To Serve
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Funeral For A Buddy
- Gojira
- Haken
- Hatari
- Increased Energy
- Holding Absence
- Scorching Milk
- Killswitch Interact
- Kill The Lights
- KORN
- JJ Wilde
- Joyous Wolf
- Lacuna Coil
- Detest
- Lotus Eater
- Marianas Trench
- Trendy Error
- Obituary
- Of Mice & Males
- Phoxjaw
- P.O.D.
- Poppy
- Powerwolf
- Press Membership
- Rise Towards
- Sepultura
- Skillet
- Sleep Token
- Spiritbox
- Metal Panther
- Stone Damaged
- Temples On Mars
- Tempt
- Concept
- The Darkness
- The Distillers
- The Faim
- The Hara
- The Wildhearts
- These Rattling Crows
- Tiny Transferring Components
- Twin Temple
For Download tickets you’ll be able to ebook now. There are a number of choices from quiet tenting to commonplace tenting.
Searching for one thing to watch? Try our TV Information.
Add Comment