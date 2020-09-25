Download PM Kisan Mobile App, get benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: For farmers, the Modi government started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is very beneficial for the farmers. By joining this scheme, any farmer of the country can get Rs 6000 annually. You can apply for this amount, which is available in three installments of 2000-2000, sitting at home. There is no need to go anywhere for this. If you have a smart phone, then immediately download the PM-Kisan app in it. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Yojana: Get online registration and update your old account, otherwise you will not be able to get installment of two thousand rupees

Let us know that till now, the Modi government of the Center has already spent Rs 93000 crore in the bank account of 11 crore farmers of the country. For the first time after independence, a government has given such a huge amount directly to the farmers. Several measures are being taken by the government to reach all the eligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN. Also Read – Dogs are fond of raising, then you have to get registration, Government has issued new policy

According to Aadhaar, the correction of name as Aadhaar, checking the status of payment, the government has also made a mobile app for self registration, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Also Read – PM Kisan Yojana Update News: Modi government sent an installment of 2000 rupees, if you have not missed out on benefits, add your name like this

What will be the benefit of the app

Register yourself.

-Learn about registration and payment.

– Find your name in the list of beneficiaries.

– Correct name according to the basis.

-Know about the scheme.

Dial the helpline number.

These are the conditions of eligibility…

Explain that when the scheme was started informally in December 2018, then it was written in the terms of its eligibility that the person who has 2 hectares (5 acres) of cultivable agriculture will get the benefit. Modi government-2 ended the limit of holdings with this. In this way its benefit was fixed for 14.5 crore farmers. At the same time, the Modi government has devised a method of self-registration to increase the number of its beneficiaries.

How to register

Previously registration had to be done through Lekhpal, Kanungo and Agriculture Officer. Now, if the farmer has a Khatauni, Aadhaar card, mobile number and bank account number, then he can register himself on pmkisan.nic.in by going to the Farmers Corner or through the mobile app.