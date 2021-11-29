Download the free OSI Advent calendar to build a tree of 25 illustrated boxes with cybersecurity tips

The INCIBE Internet User Safety Office has published a fun and useful resource for this Christmas. It is a free Advent calendar that you can download to print and build 25 illustrated boxes and put together a pretty special tree.

Each box has an “OSI tip” and a QR code, that tip is basically an interesting and simple fact about cybersecurity. They are things ranging from how build strong passwords, the importance of antivirus, updates, or how to identify malicious emails.





“The cybersecurity tree”

Learn #cybersecurity while you wait for the arrival of the #Christmas 🎄🎅. Download our calendar of #AdventCybersecurity 📅 of @osisecurity, mount it ✂ and follow our guidelines and tips to be a user of the cybersecurity network. 👉 Available at https://t.co/vHmOy0Yjwk pic.twitter.com/X3VuZlmga1 – INCIBE (@INCIBE) November 26, 2021

It is a small project ideal for the “geek” of the house, one that with the 25 boxes that can be assembled, gives you to put together a complete Christmas tree from December 1 to 25: one box per day.

The download is a PDF file ready to print and cut to assemble your paper boxes. Each box is numbered and You can fill it with a gift to share with your friends and family like any other Advent calendar.

By scanning the QR code on each box you can learn more about each security tip. The codes take you to a link on the OSI website where you will find a special infographic for each boxIn addition to being quite comprehensive, they are easy for the average user to understand and they don’t get boring with huge blocks of text that don’t make you want to read.

INCIBE is constantly launching campaigns of this type to bring computer security to more Internet users. Recently, the OSI launched a test to help us recognize the extent to which we can distinguish online scams. This same year they launched channels on Telegram and WhatsApp to help resolve cybersecurity doubts, and in 2020 they even offered a free course on cybersecurity in teleworking in collaboration with Google, with the certification included.