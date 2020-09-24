Downton Abbey star confirms second film: “We’ve seen scripts”

A second Downton Abbey film is in improvement, in line with Carson actor Jim Carter.

Carter appeared on This Morning to debate the present’s tenth anniversary when he lit slip particulars in regards to the long-rumoured sequel, hinting that the script had already been written.

Carter advised host Holly Willoughby: “In the event you promise to not inform anybody, I’ll let you realize that we’ve seen a script… The script for a second movie is there. We’ve seen it, it’s very humorous!

“It’s bought all the identical characters in, all of the common characters, and I feel the need is – COVID keen – we’ll movie it subsequent yr. I don’t know if I can belief Phillip to maintain this secret, however Holly, I do know I can belief you!”

Co-host Phillip Schofield then tried to pry extra particulars from Carter, stating how Dame Maggie Smith’s character Violet revealed she was ailing within the final movie. Nevertheless, Carter wouldn’t be swayed, replying: “I’m not going to present something away about plot strains!”

Carter performed Downton Abbey’s iconic butler Carson on all six sequence of the interval drama, and returned for the 2019 movie together with real-life spouse Imelda Staunton.

Carter’s look on This Morning coincided with the tenth anniversary of the sequence, which was first broadcast on twenty sixth September 2010.

“It’s superb. Does it really feel like 10 years? It [does] appear to be an age in the past,” stated Carter. “And I regarded down on my bookshelves and I discovered this – a sure script of the primary version of the primary script of Downton Abbey. And I had just a little wave of nostalgia.”

It’s arduous to think about anybody else because the endlessly dutiful butler Carson, however Carter additionally mirrored on how he needed to check out for the half like everybody else.

“It was pitched as a interval drama written by Julian Fellowes and naturally I beloved Gosford Park and I feel it was pitched to ITV as ‘Gosford Park on the tv’ and the massive promoting level in a means was Julian Fellowes but additionally Maggie Smith, who I knew was concerned. I needed to go in and audition like all people else. I’d have been cross if I hadn’t bought the half!”

Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.