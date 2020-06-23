Downtown Publishing Names Mike Smith Global President – Variety

Downtown Music Holdings CEO Justin Kalifowitz introduced right now the appointment of Mike Smith to the newly created place of worldwide president of Downtown Music Publishing. Efficient September 1, 2020, Smith will assume day-to-day operations for Downtown’s eponymous music publishing division. He can be primarily based in London and can report on to Kalifowitz.

Smith, who acquired the Sir George Martin Award on the 2016 A&R Awards, most just lately served as Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music within the U.Okay., the place he oversaw the signings of Liam Gallagher, Dave, J Hus, Celeste and Foals. Previous to becoming a member of Warner Chappell, he was Managing Director of Columbia Information and President of Music at Mercury Information and Virgin/EMI. His previous signings embody Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, and Arcade Hearth, and he has overseen offers with Iggy Azalea, Lizzo, Duke Dumont and The Chemical Brothers, amongst others.

“Since its founding in 2007, we’ve rigorously constructed Downtown Music Publishing, author by author, guided by an appreciation for the craft of songwriting, a concentrate on inventive partnership, and a perception {that a} international music firm for the trendy period must be rooted in an understanding that the track is a foundational component to every part else within the music enterprise. The addition of Mike Smith as Global President of Downtown Music Publishing is in full alignment with these ideas and I do know underneath Mike’s stewardship our publishing enterprise is in the very best of arms,” stated Kalifowitz. “For so long as I’ve been within the music trade, Mike has set the usual in cultivating robust relationships with a number of the most influential songwriters, artists and producers, whereas additionally mentoring the following era of worldwide music executives.”

Associated Tales

Mike Smith stated, “Since my first job within the music trade I’ve been guided by my underlying love for artists and songwriters. I totally loved the years I spent on the recordings aspect of the enterprise, however music publishing is the place my coronary heart is. Downtown’s capacity to construct a formidable, twenty-first century music publishing firm unencumbered by the bags of the previous has made them a powerful and compelling proposition for songwriters and composers, and I’m delighted to develop into a part of their imaginative and prescient.”

Smith is an engaged philanthropist, dedicating his private time to a number of non-profit organizations. He’s a founding trustee of The Artistic Society and a member of the Global Board of Trustees for In Place of Conflict . Smith can be on the music board of Teenage Most cancers Belief , and is at the moment volunteering as a motorcycle courier with The Bike Shed Neighborhood Response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic delivering private protecting gear (PPE) and respirators to these in want. As well as, Smith is collaborating with legendary musician and producer Brian Eno to determine EarthPercent, a music trade charity supporting environmental sustainability organizations.