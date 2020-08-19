Dowoon And Wonpil Talk About How New Unit Differs From DAY6’s Usual Sound, Share Their Targets, And More

DAY6’s Dowoon and Wonpil shared their ideas with Dazed journal!

In an interview to accompany a pictorial, the DAY6 members talked about their upcoming unit launch, how they’ve been spending their time, and extra.

When requested about their new music because the unit “Even of Day” — which consists of Wonpil, Dowoon, and Younger Okay — Wonpil stated, “We’re planning our comeback for the top of August. It’s a bit completely different from what we’ve finished as DAY6 to date. There are extra synthesizer sounds within the track, and Dowoon’s digital drums can be an necessary a part of it. It’s a form of music that we’ve by no means tried earlier than.”

Wonpil continued, “The sound of our band is noticeably completely different when there are three members versus 5. We’ve thought of that quite a bit in an effort to make up for it.”

Wonpil additionally shared what the group’s been as much as since their world tour final 12 months. “We work on our music, follow collectively, and host radio reveals,” he stated. “Proper now, we’re spending time on our personal to enhance ourselves.”

Dowoon commented, “Though we’re not performing concert events proper now, I believe this can be a essential time for us. We didn’t have a lot time to follow individually after we have been busy with concert events, however we do enhance after we’re performing. For instance, we discover ways to handle sure conditions, like understanding the right way to adapt shortly.”

He continued, “Nevertheless, I don’t suppose it was simple to enhance our private musical skills. We wish to follow quite a bit and enhance our abilities throughout occasions like these and present our followers an improved model of us at our subsequent efficiency. We’re all spending time on our personal with the mindset of ‘Let’s rack up as many abilities as we will proper now.’”

DAY6’s unit Even of Day will make their debut on August 31 with “The Guide of Us: Gluon.”

