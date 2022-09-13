Dozens of employees of King Carlos III received dismissal notices while a ceremony was held in honor of Elizabeth II

They received the warning that their posts were in danger in one of the most solemn moments of recent days: during the service of thanksgiving to the Queen (Jane Barlow / Pool via REUTERS)

Dozens of employees of Clarence House, the official residence of Carlos and Camilla before the death of Elizabeth II, have been notified of their dismissalas you have learned The Guardian.

Until 100 employees of the official residence where the then Prince of Wales lived received notification that they could lose their jobs: many have worked there for decades, and they are dedicated practically 24 hours a day to facilitate Charles’ ascension to the British throne.

In addition, they received the warning that their positions were in danger in one of the most solemn moments of the last days: during the service of thanksgiving to the Queen, at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

These include the private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and the domestic staff.

Many had assumed that they would merge into the King’s new house, as no warning had been given to them. But yesterday they received a letter from Sir Clive Aldertonthe King’s chief aide, with the news.

A source told The Guardian: “Everyone is absolutely furious, including private secretaries and the senior team. All staff have been working late every night since Thursday to come across this. People were visibly shocked.”

In the letter, seen by the British outlet, Alderton wrote: “The change in the role of our directors will also mean a change for our household… The portfolio of work previously done in this household supporting personal interests, previous activities and operatives in the home of the former Prince of Wales, they will no longer be held, and Clarence House will be closed. Therefore, it is hoped that the positions based primarily at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas, will no longer be needed.”

He then added that certain staff which provides “direct, close and personal support and advice” to Carlos and Camilla would remain in office.

Apparently, however, no final decisions seem to have been made, and staff who are laid off are expected to be offered the job search. alternative employment in all royal houses, assistance in finding new outside jobs and “enhanced” severance pay beyond the legal minimum, according to The Guardian.

Whether the King and Queen Consort will eventually live at Buckingham Palace remains to be confirmed.. It is speculated that the king, who is not particularly fond of the palace, would use it for official purposes, while he retains nearby Clarence House as his London home.

But Buckingham Palace would remain the seat of the monarchy and the official home of the sovereign.

