Dozens of games on sale for PC: the Devolver Digital sales on Steam leave us these highlights

The publisher’s games, as particular as they are addictive, come to the Valve platform with discounts.

Steam initiatives continue to connect us to video games. Not content with having a successful Steam Deck that gets better with every update, now the platform bewitches us with a lot of offers. Although a few days ago it promoted its Festival of Perseverance with discounts on metroidvania games, roguelike and more, now it attacks our portfolio again with a new campaign dedicated to Giving Back Digital.

As usual in the application, Valve returns to the fray with some sales dedicated to one of the distributors most applauded of this sector. So now we have the opportunity to bargain hunt among all Devolver Digital titles and enjoy their extravagant experiences. But beware, keep in mind that this promotion will be active until May 16which gives us more than a week to decide our purchases.

We have already looked at everything that Devolver Digital offers on Steam and, as always, we recommend you some interesting discounts. But, if you want to know all the offers of the promotion, you better take a look at the Valve platform.

Disc Room for 7.49 euros (previously for 14.99 euros): one of the classic maneuvers of Devolver Digital is to give shelter to experiences as frenetic as this one. Enter a universe of lethal discs and prepare to polish your reflexes to the max.



Inscryption for 13.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): one of the great surprises of 2021 comes to Steam with a 30% discount. Mixing a gloomy setting with a bloody card game, this indie distributed by Devolver Digital has caught the interest of a lot of players.



Loop Hero for 4.94 euros (before 14.99 euros): another experience that, through cards, strategy and an endless loop, has managed to hook a good part of the public. Repeat the same path, over and over again, to save the world from total oblivion.



Serious Sam 4 for 15.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): brutal action, shots everywhere and constant humor. This is the cocktail that the Croteam team has prepared with its franchise, whose fourth installment lands in the Steam promotion with a 60% discount.



Shadow Warrior 3 for 26.99 euros (before 44.99 euros): another FPS that stands out for its frenetic confrontations and a ridiculous amount of enemies, weapons and frenetic scenes. Taking into account that this title was launched at the beginning of March, Steam gives us a good excuse to try one of the latest games covered by Devolver Digital.



The Red Strings Club for 4.94 euros (previously for 14.99 euros): this publisher is not only dedicated to hosting wild action titles, and the work signed by Deconstructeam is good proof of this.



Weird West for €29.99 (previously €39.99): The co-creators of Dishonored and Prey have launched a campaign to give us a game that reimagines the Wild West through a darker, more fantastical lens.

More about: Steam, Return Digital, Offers, Discounts and Rebates.