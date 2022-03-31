Dozens of games on sale for PS4 and PS5 on PS Store, with our Spring Sale highlights

PlayStation welcomes the season with discounts on a wide variety of video games.

Lately, PlayStation is not stopping with the news. Yesterday, the Japanese brand confirmed the existence of the new PS Plus subscription service, known until now as Spartacus. Beyond this, he has already left us the three games that will star in the month of April in PS Now. And not content with this, from their offices they now invite us to continue playing with lots of discounts in titles for PS4 and PS5.

And this is how the Spring Sales work: PlayStation greets the floral season with many opportunities for its users to have fun between video games. Although this event has just begun, it should be remembered that on April 13 there will be a headline rotation with new offers, and this whole party will definitely end on April 27.

We save you the task of looking for the most attractive bargains and, as you can see below, we leave you a list with very interesting offers. Beyond this, you can visit the PS Store and discover a lot of discounts that can be adjusted more to your style, although there are also discounts between the titles developed under the program. PS Talents.

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Definitive Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 76.99 euros (previously for 109.99 euros): if you are interested in taking a look at the latest installment of Call of Duty, now you have the opportunity to enter the field of battle at a discount on its Ultimate Edition, which includes weapon packs, cosmetics, and up to 10 hours of 2XP.



Demon’s Souls for PS5 for 49.59 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): Although all Souls lovers continue to find surprises in Elden Ring, we also have an obligation to point out offers related to other Souls. After all, it is now that Demon’s Souls gets the fame it deserves.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for 23.09 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Goku and company give it their all again in this fighting installment. Plus, with the discount offered by PlayStation, this is a perfect opportunity to get into the most exciting fights in the franchise.



Lost Judgment – Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 38.49 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): Detective Yagami returns in style in an adventure full of mystery, investigation and combat. In addition, this edition has a batch of detective basics and the ‘School Stories’ expansion.



God of War Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 17.99 euros (previously 29.99 euros): we are waiting for Santa Monica to give us a specific release date for God of War: Ragnarok. And what better way to liven up the wait than with this offer? Accompany Kratos and Atreus in the most successful adventure of the entire franchise.



Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PS4 for €9.99 (was €19.99): Since Aloy has been exploring the Forbidden West in Horizon: Forbidden West, players less familiar with the franchise can discover the first steps of the jacket with this offer in the first installment.



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 for 40.19 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Insomniac has captivated all Spider-Man fans with a most spectacular first installment. But his creativity machine is still going strong, and that’s why we can now enjoy the Miles Morales version at a discount.



Returnal for PS5 for 59.99 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): Returnal’s roguelike mixed with bullet-hell has been applauded by a large part of the public, so we can experience this frenetic adventure for PS5 with an interesting offer .



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for PS4 for 34.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): From Software games enter this list twice, and we cannot ignore the discounts offered by PlayStation . On this occasion, we can enter the agile combat of Sekiro with a 50% discount.



Tales of Arise for PS4 and PS5 for 41.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros): The Tales of franchise had already endeared itself to the public for a long time, but this latest installment has generated an ovation for the developers. Discover one of the adventures that stood out the most during the past year.

More about: Playstation Deals, Spring Sales, PS4, PS5, PlayStation and Discounts.