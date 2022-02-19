Dozens of games on sale for Xbox One and Xbox Series: a campaign that leaves us with several highlights

The company offers discounts of up to 70% on a number of genres with its ‘Editors’ Choice’ series.

Xbox gives us hundreds of reasons to continue enjoying video games. Beyond closing the month of February with 10 new games on Game Pass, something to which the titles that land with Xbox Live Gold are also added, we also have the opportunity to acquire a large number of adventures thanks to its occasional sales. In this case, we are talking about the Publishers’ Choice campaign, which leaves us with dozens of titles at reduced prices to Xbox One y Xbox Series.

This promotion includes two iconic titles from CD Project RED, which are Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, as well as other experiences that can captivate more than one player. However, these discounts will not last forever and they already have an end date, so hurry up to buy the titles that interest you. before February 28.

As always, we recommend take a look to all the offers that Xbox offers through its campaign, although we also leave you some of the games that have most caught our attention.

Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 34.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): After announcing a massive update that released its next-gen version, Xbox gives us the opportunity to discover Night City with an offer. In this way, we can check everything that CD Projekt RED has prepared during the last months.



Greak: Memories of Azur for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 11.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): This Mexican-style title has captivated players not only because of its premise to overcome obstacles with the three main brothers, but also which has also drawn attention for its careful artistic style and its hand-drawn scenes.



Hell Let Loose for Xbox Series for 29.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): One of the shooter proposals that are included in the promotion along with its warlike realism. In Hell Let Loose we can participate in massive battles with infantry units, tanks, artillery and more deadly elements through the most diverse scenario.



Hotline Miami Collection for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 12.49 euros (previously for 24.99 euros): If you are looking for a challenge that is far from the usual proposals, Xbox brings us a promotion with which to polish our skills through the two legendary games from the Hotline Miami series.



RiMS Racing: Ultimate Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 47.99 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): Speed ​​games do not miss the campaign created by Xbox either, so motorcycle lovers can enjoy this experience with an Ultimate Edition that includes several packs, 9 helmets and The Bloody Beetroots Specials DLC.



Röki for Xbox Series for 14.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): Accompany the young protagonist on an adventure to save her brother from Röki, a monster that comes out of fairy tales themselves.



Serious Sam Collection for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 14.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): Since the fourth installment is available on Xbox Game Pass, this promotion invites us to enjoy the frenetic shooter confrontations of previous titles with an offer that will delight all fans of the franchise.



Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 23.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): But shooters are not based solely on uninterrupted shooting, but also include proposals like the one in this game. Put yourself in the shoes of an expert sniper and carry out real feats to finish off your enemies.



The Sinking City for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): Mystery, open world, a flood and many paranormal events. This is the essence of The Sinking City, from the authors of Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, with which we will try to carry out an investigation based on the Cthulhu Mythos.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series for 9.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): We close the recommendations with the second CD Projekt RED game. The iconic adventure of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia has had such an impact on his generation that it is recommended for any player who enjoys open worlds and medieval fantasy.

