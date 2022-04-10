Dozens of games on sale for Xbox One and Xbox Series: the spring event leaves us these highlights

Xbox throws the house out the window and, for a limited time, gives us the opportunity to acquire collections at a reduced price.

Xbox does not take its foot off the accelerator when it comes to video games for its users. Nothing ago, we learned about the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass for the month of April, although the titles announced for Xbox Live Gold also stand out. However, those from Redmond want to go further with their generosity and, for this reason, they have now activated a spring event with offers on dozens of games for Xbox One y Xbox Series.

If you want to take advantage of these sales, keep in mind that the Spring Sale will end next April, the 21st, so we have a couple of weeks to rummage through all the bargains offered by Xbox. After all, the spring festival offers us a lot of games and collections at very low prices, so it is the perfect opportunity to get a large number of adventures.

As always, we leave you a few offers that have caught our attention. You will notice that we mentioned many collections and bundlesbut it is that we have not been able to resist pointing out entire franchises with the most interesting discounts.

Assassin’s Creed Mythology Pack for 56.99 euros (previously for 189.99 euros): if you had planned to enter the Assassin’s Creed universe, this pack gives us the perfect opportunity. Includes the last three games in the franchise (Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla) to explore the most mythological essence of the saga.



Batman: Arkham Collection for 17.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Xbox gives us the option to enjoy superheroes with this bundle that, as you can imagine, includes Batman’s adventures in the Arkham franchise. Take on Gotham’s most powerful villains in these three essential experiences for any fan of the character.



BioShock: The Collection for 9.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): the BioShock saga has established itself as one of the great icons of the shooter genre, and it is not for less: its first installment surprised a large number of players, although this essence has been maintained in the franchise with proposals that, in addition to entertaining us, invite us to reflect.



Call of Duty: Vanguard – Definitive Edition for 76.99 euros (previously for 109.99 euros): Activision continues to give everything with its shooter franchise, so this edition will delight all the players who planned to enter at some point. And it is that, in addition to the base game, it also includes the Task Force One pack, 3 skins, 3 weapon blueprints, 1 battle pass and more incentives.



Borderlands Legendary Collection for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): returning to the huge packs, the Borderlands saga has not missed the Xbox party and surprises us with this collection with the three games and more than 100 hours of extra game thanks to the additional content of each installment.



Dishonored and Prey: The Arkane Collection for 44.99 euros (before 89.99 euros): Arkane has built his reputation thanks to the works of games like Dishonored and Prey. And, although he continues to surprise us with more modern works, we can’t stop playing what are two legendary brands in the world of video games.



DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass for 14.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): the brutality of DOOM also has a place in the spring festival of Xbox, so we are not surprised to find a discount on your Year One Pass, which includes the base game and two campaign expansions: The Ancient Gods, Part One and Part Two.



Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros): the title of this section only mentions the recent installment of Life is Strange: True Colors, but know that this edition also contains Life is Strange Remastered, Before the Storm Remastered and additional content for all installments.



Little Nightmares Complete Edition for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): the applauded adventure with touches of terror also receives a discount for the Xbox event. In addition, this edition invites us to play the standard title together with its Secrets of the Maw expansion.



Tales of Arise Cross-Gen Bundle for 48.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros): the most recent installment in the Tales of franchise has received applause and cheers from a large number of people, so it is not a surprise that it shares space (and sales) with dozens of games in this spring festival.

More about: Xbox, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Offers.