Dozens of Japanese games on sale for Xbox One and Xbox Series, with our recommendations

Xbox celebrates Golden Week with discounts of up to 50% on Japanese-inspired titles.

Xbox is going out. We have already seen that its platforms and services do not stop growing, but Microsoft also maintains high expectations for its presentation at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, with a date already confirmed for the month of June. Added to this, the company continues to give us games through its subscriptions, which gives us many reasons to play.

Not content with this, from Redmond they want our experience on their devices to be as satisfactory as possible, and that is why they have now prepared an assortment of offers focused on Japanese games. Through its Golden Week promotion, we can enjoy discounts of up to 50% in dozens of titles inspired by Japanso we have the opportunity to dive for a good number of deliveries.

As usual in this house, we have left you a list of the most outstanding offers of this promotion. But, if you are interested in other kinds of experiences, you can always take a look at all the discounts in the digital store.

Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 for 29.98 euros (before 39.98 euros): one of the best ways to honor the Japanese imagination and remember its entire journey in the video game sector is with this compilation that includes some of Capcom’s most successful arcade adventures.



Code Vein for 13.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): this action-RPG starring vampires has achieved the applause of a good handful of players. And it is that, beyond its bloody premise, it offers some mechanics that will invite us to invest long hours of play.



Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.98 euros): it is not necessary to introduce Dante’s latest adventure, so we will only highlight this discount with which, in addition to saving almost 20 euros, includes some add-ons to extend the experience.



Dragon Ball FighterZ for €10.49 (previously €69.98): another big reason why Western audiences are so fascinated by Japanese games. Through a fighting experience, we have the opportunity to enjoy the bestial side of one of the most recognized anime franchises.



Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for 25.98 euros (previously for 39.98 euros): if we talk about Japanese video games, we cannot forget the Dragon Quest saga. After all, Western gamers have been amazed by these legendary role-playing installments.



Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): another of the big names in Japan. Final Fantasy has a great presence in the Golden Week promotion, so we also recommend you take a look at the rest of the deliveries in the Xbox store.



Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (previously for 69.98 euros): we could recommend all the titles of the Resident Evil franchise offered in this promotion, but we leave you this discount on the most recent installment.



Tales of Arise for 48.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros): the latest installment in the Tales of franchise has convinced a large number of fans, something that is shown by the fact that it has already sold 2 million copies since its release.

