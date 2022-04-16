Dozens of soccer fields, luxury hotel, cinema and swimming pools: what Valdebebas is like inside, Real Madrid’s crack factory

Panoramic view of Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s high-performance center



“Madrid, Madrid, Madrid, Madrid and nothing else, and nothing else, Hala Madrid”. The new anthem that sounds at the Santiago Bernabéu also thunders in Valdebebas, the immense sports city inaugurated by Real Madrid in 2005, which implies a technological and sports renovation so that the most winning club of the 20th century continues to feed the legend of the production of great cracks from their lower divisions.

Currently, 46 players in the Spanish league are the product of the white quarry, also called “Factory”, scattered in different clubs, because reaching the first team is very complicated, many know that the closer they are to the First Division, the more difficult it will be to stay.

Nacho Fernandez, Brazilians Casemiro and Filipe Luis (Flamengo and former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea) and the Uruguayan Federico Valverde they went through the Real Madrid Castilla, as team B is known. Yes for the Barcelona Soccer Club A great moment in their lower divisions was when three of their players (Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi) were nominated for the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or of the year, for the whites, a milestone was when for the 1979/80 season they had to play in the final of the Copa del Rey Real Madrid and Castilla, that is to say the A and the B, in an unrepeatable event, because from then on the regulations were changed so that a team and its subsidiary cannot face each other.

The residences have 57 individual rooms in more than 7,800 square meters.

Others players from Real Madrid who currently make up First Division teams are Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Borja Hermoso and Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), the Daniel Parejo (Villarreal), and before winning titles sitting on the bench of the main team, both Zinedine Zidane how Santiago Solari, while other former players recognized as Jose Maria Gutierrez (“Guti”), Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Morientes They worked in different categories.

“The best sports city in the world”, also known as “The home of Real Madrid of the 21st century”, It occupies an area of ​​1,200,000 square meters and since 2005 came to replace the previous one, known as “Begoña”, located in the “Las cuatro Torres” area on Paseo de la Castellana, not far from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, today converted into a building complex after the club achieved the requalification of those lands.

At Real Madrid they believe that it is not by chance that whoever laid the first stone on September 30, 2005 was the right back Daniel Carvajal, then winner of four UEFA Chamnpions Leagues, but at that time he was part of the Alevín A category team, of which he was already the captain at eleven years of age.

Carvajal, who was chosen on that occasion to appear alongside a glory and then honorary president, the Argentine Alfredo Di Stéfano, is considered an example of perseverance, because he emerged from the second team, Castilla, in 2011, he emigrated to Germany due to lack of possibilities in times of “Galactics”, he played the 2012/13 season at Bayer Leverkusen and his excellent performances made him return, now as a starter, to the white team, where he remains to this day. Another similar case is that of Lucas Vázquez (a winger converted into a winger), who emerged from the white quarry, went to Espanyol due to lack of horizon, and returned to the Real Madrid squad.

The building houses changing rooms, gyms and hydrotherapy rooms

Nor is it by chance that the ultra modern complex ten times larger than the previous Begoña, forty times larger than the Santiago Bernabéu, sixteen times larger than the Red Square in Moscow and 2.7 times larger than the Vatican State has been designed by the architect Carlos Lamela with a letter shape “T”.

The first team works and concentrates on where the shortest part of the “T” is located and on the long part, the different campuses of the quarry, with the meaning that the path to reach the highest category is very long and involves many sacrifices.

The largest sports complex built by a club is located in Parque Valdebebas, the largest urban project in the history of the Community of Madrid and the future green lung of the Spanish capital. It covers 1067 hectares and from its land you can see the new Terminal 4 of the Madrid-Barajas airport, inaugurated months after the sports city.

The construction of the first phase took just 20 percent of the total space. 23 architects, 5 technical architects, 2 engineers, 4 technical engineers and 8 draftsmen, administrative assistance and others worked on the definition of the project.

The Pavilion, intended for training of the basketball teams, both the first team and the quarry

The building houses locker rooms, gyms, classrooms, conference rooms, offices, hydrotherapy rooms, medical offices and press rooms, in addition to eleven soccer training fields with natural and artificial grass, and with stands for up to 11,000 people. Daily irrigation consumption is approximately 800 cubic meters, and sanitary water, about 250 cubic meters.

On a visit to the sports city of Valdebebas, the first thing you see on arrival is a parking lot for about three hundred cars, from where you can access the building. Passing the entrance hall, you reach the “La Cantera” cafeteria, from where you can follow the training sessions from its large windows. Already the area of ​​​​lower categories generates the first restriction: only family members and even rival teams can pass and the referees have access to the locker room and the field, but not to the facilities. The lower categories have seven training pitches, and each one has its own grandstand and the natural grass is the same as that of the Bernabéu, brought from the Netherlands.

Instead, the first team players have a private parking and from there you access the head of the “T”. Work offices and one of the best medical centers in the world are concentrated there. On the ground floor there is a large physiotherapy room and a hydrotherapy room, made up of four swimming pools, two pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, and on the upper floor there is a VIP room for the players and an area for the media.

Aerial photo of the Alfredo DI Stéfano stadium

The locker room is the culmination of the dream of the boy who reached the lower category, It is connected to a large gym and training fields and there is an artificial turf warm-up area.

Another important part of the sports city of Valdebebas are the residences, inaugurated in 2014, with a large indoor pool, games room, cinema and 57 individual rooms in more than 7,800 square meters. The athletes who usually stay there come from football and basketball, and from there they are transferred to a school that has an agreement with Real Madrid and which is attended by seventy players between the ages of 13 and 19.

Advancing through the facilities, the Pavilion stands out, intended for training of the basketball teams, both the first team and the academy and for holding institutional events, then the corporate offices, built since April 2018 for club employees -a construction avant-garde with five floors in 14000 square meters. And then, a member service office. This building has two entrances, one from the Avenida de las Fuerzas Armadas and the other from inside the Ciudad Deportiva. And finally, the “Alfredo Di Stéfano” stadium, inaugurated on May 9, 2006 and with a capacity for 6,000 spectators, which was used as a venue during the pandemic to advance the remodeling works of the Santiago Bernabéu.

In the lower divisions of Real Madrid there are players from different regions of Spain such as the Basque Country, Cantabria, Andalusia, or Valencia, but the condition is that they are at least thirteen years old, because the club considers that with a younger age the conditions are not given for a boy to develop daily without the company of his family, according to the psychological cabinet that also works in the facilities.

“The future is day to day. When you win, you have to think about the usual goal “is the motto that is usually used in the lower white divisions, it indicates to Infobae a source who prefers not to be mentioned and who works there. “It’s the desire to improve daily, that’s how the white legend feeds,” he concludes.

KEEP READING:

Once again the pre-World Cup karma in the Spanish team: Luis Enrique would leave after Qatar 2022