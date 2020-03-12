Dr Ali sent to prison in Coronation Street exit after attacking Gary?

Sizzling-headed Coronation Street physician Ali Neeson (James Burrows) may very well be swapping the native surgical procedure for a prison cell after being arrested for assaulting arch-enemy Gary Windass (Mikey North). With Burrows confirmed as leaving the cleaning soap this week, will the moody medic be sent to jail?

Agitated Ali’s way of thinking grew more and more unstable on Wednesday 11th March when he left hospital after a drug overdose. Pleading with brother Ryan Connor to consider he was spiked by spiteful Gary as revenge for sleeping together with his fiancée Maria Connor, Ali set off on a mission to show he had been focused.

Berated by boss Dr Gadass, who had no selection however to droop her worker for his perceived habit points, Ali then impulsively kidnapped Maria. Bundling his previous flame right into a automotive then dashing off as he ranted about Gary’s vendetta did Ali no favours as shaken Maria refused to purchase it – ordering he let her go and drop his obsession along with her different half.

Again on the road, having been stuffed in by gullible Maria and convincing her it was a pack of lies, smug Gary secretly let Ali know he did really drug him as he triumphantly warned the physician to keep away from his girlfriend.

By now properly and actually angered, Ali launched a vicious bodily assault on Gary, punching him in the face and kicking him to the bottom. Arrested and dragged away by the police, Ali now faces a doable custodial sentence whereas Gary performs the sufferer and manages to dodge yet one more try at bringing him down.

Ali’s remaining scenes are due to air on Friday 13th March, however RadioTimes.com can reveal he escapes the massive home and his exit doesn’t contain prison meals… As an alternative, he decides he can’t stick round in Weatherfield to watch blinkered Maria throw her life away for a minute longer, and tells Ryan he’s making a contemporary begin elsewhere.

There might nonetheless be a sting in the story as Gary sees off his newest opponent. By no means thoughts prison, Ali must be nervous about ending up buried in that woodland shallow grave alongside Rick Neelan earlier than the credit roll on Friday’s episodes…

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.