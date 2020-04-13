Dr. Anthony Fauci Already Knows Who Should Play Him On Saturday Night Live

Whereas these emails could or will not be going out, audiences are broadly accepting of Saturday Night Live‘s at-home comeback on Saturday, April 11. The episode featured a gap monologue from Tom Hanks (who had contracted coronavirus however has since been on the mend), performances, and sketches carried out from the forged who’re all quarantined in the intervening time. The episode had plenty of coronary heart and, whereas it could not go down as one of many funniest episodes the sequence has ever carried out, it’s going to definitely go down as one of the crucial memorable.