Dr. Anthony Fauci Picks ‘Daily Show’ For First Late-Night Interview

Dr. Anthony Fauci is coming to Comedy Central’s “The Day by day Present” at an fascinating second for late-night TV.

Fauci, director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses, did an interview with host Trevor Noah earlier right this moment.

Comedy Central stated the interview was certainly one of 4 that Dr. Fauci carried out on Thursday, March 26 with influential personalities particularly chosen on account of their social and digital attain and the standard of their YouTube audiences, a part of a bid to succeed in youthful audiences that is probably not consuming information by way of extra conventional sources.

The interview was captured nearly earlier right this moment and can air in its entirety in an all-new episode of what’s now being known as “The Day by day Social Distancing Present with Trevor Noah,’ tonight at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. The interview can even be out there on the entire sequence’ social platforms, together with its YouTube channel.

Like many different late evening applications working via the coronavirus epidemic, “Day by day Present” has in the intervening time suspended conventional manufacturing, and workers members are working remotely to get a present produced that depends much less on stay audiences and intelligent graphics and extra on a view of the host hunkering down at dwelling, like most Individuals