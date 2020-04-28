Dr. Anthony Fauci Praises Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ Impersonation of Him – Variety

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a thumbs as much as Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him on final weekend’s “Saturday Night time Dwell At House” version.

Pitt started Saturday’s remotely produced episode with a chilly open, enjoying Fauci as he clarified some of the misinformation in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. He responded to President Trump’s feedback about disinfectant and UV gentle serving to reduce the virus’ affect, setting the document straight.

In an interview on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” on Monday, Fauci praised Pitt’s efficiency and mentioned he was a giant fan of him.

“I feel he did nice. I’m an awesome fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the rationale why when folks ask me who I wish to play me, I point out Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favourite actors. I feel he did an awesome job,” Fauci mentioned.

He additionally mentioned that Pitt was “elegant” for breaking character and thanking the medical doctors and nurses world wide on the finish of the sketch.

“I feel he confirmed that he’s actually an aesthetic man when on the finish he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the well being care staff. So not solely is he a extremely nice actor, however he’s really an aesthetic individual,” he mentioned.

The newest episode of “SNL” additionally featured appearances by Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Charles Barkley and a efficiency by Miley Cyrus.