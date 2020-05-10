Dr. Anthony Fauci Quarantines Himself After Coronavirus Exposure – Variety

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of many lead members of the White Home’s coronavirus process drive, is quarantining himself after he made contact with a staffer who examined optimistic for COVID-19.

The publicity was “low threat,” which means he was not in shut proximity to the contaminated particular person, in keeping with CNN.

To be secure, he’ll keep at residence and work remotely for 14 days, however will probably be a “modified quarantine.” Which means he should still go to this workplace on the Nationwide Institutes of Well being, however he’ll be the one particular person there. He’ll even be examined for coronavirus each day, and his take a look at on Saturday got here again damaging.

Subsequent week, Fauci is anticipated to testify at a Senate listening to concerning the coronavirus pandemic. CNN studies that he’s more likely to attend the assembly carrying a face masks, however the Senate committee is ready to accommodate him if he must do it remotely.

Robert Redfield, director of the Heart for Illness Management and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Meals and Drug Administration, are additionally quarantining after interacting with Vice President Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller. She examined optimistic for COVID-19 final week. Redfield and Hahn will remotely testify on the Senate listening to.

Fauci has turn out to be one thing of an icon to the general public throughout the coronavirus disaster. Brad Pitt even performed him on the second episode of “Saturday Night time Dwell at House,” which Fauci referred to as a “stylish” portrayal.