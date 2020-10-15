Dr APJ Abdl Kalam Birth Anniversary: ​​5 achievements of Abdul Kalam on which every citizen of the country is proud

Missile Man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birthday: Today is the 89th birthday of the great scientist and former President, APJ Abdul Kalam Azad. Kalam was a great scientist who made his image as the President of the people. He spearheaded the country’s missile program. But Kalam has not only made significant contribution in the field of missile technology, but his name has many achievements that you would not know about. Also Read – A.P.J Abdul kalam Birthday Anniversary: ​​Former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is the source of inspiration for all of us

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked long hours with the country's two highest research institutions – the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

He contributed immensely in the development of indigenous Agni and Prithvi missiles. Due to this contribution, he is called Missile Man of India. On the 89th birthday of the late Abdul Kalam, we tell you about his five important contributions….

1. Abdul Kalam was the head of the project to develop India’s first satellite launch vehicle (SLV). The SLV was developed in the 1980s. At that time it was said that India is dreaming of making a domestic satellite launch vehicle. Abdul Kalam was the head of this project for about 10 years. After this what… everyone knows today. Where is India in the world of space technology. Today, India not only built SLVs but has also made many very powerful launch vehicles.

2. Abdul Kalam led the ballistic missile project in the country. After successfully developing the SLV, he developed several excellent missiles under this project. Agni and Prithvi missiles were developed under this project. Today these missiles have been handed over to the army. Today, these missiles are capable of hitting deep inside all the neighboring countries of India.

3. Led nuclear tests…. Abdul Kalam was the Chief Scientific Advisor to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998. It was under his leadership that India conducted historic nuclear tests in 1998. These tests were done in Pokhran, Rajasthan. Abdul Kalam had an important role in these trials. He was the head of the country’s nuclear test department from 1992 to 1999.

4. It is not that the former President Abdul Kalam contributed only in the military field. Abdul Kalam, along with noted cardiologist Soma Raju, created a very cheap coronary stent. The stent was named Kalam Raju Stent. Due to which millions of people have been treated for heart disease today.

5. Kalam-Raju Tablet… Abdul Kalam and Soma Raju together invented the Kalam-Raju tablet in 2012 to improve health services in remote rural areas of the country. It was named Kalam-Raju Tablet.