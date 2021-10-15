Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s beginning anniversary as of late, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered this manner

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Beginning Anniversary Lately: Lately is the beginning anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Kalam was once born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his ninetieth beginning anniversary. Naidu mentioned Kalam’s useful contribution in strengthening India’s protection and area functions will at all times be remembered.Additionally Learn – China objected to Vice President Naidu’s consult with to Arunachal, then India gave this blunt solution

Kalam was once born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He was once the President of India from 25 July 2002 to twenty-five July 2007. Kalam is affectionately known as the "President of the Folks". Kalam will at all times be remembered for his useful contribution in strengthening India's functions within the protection and area sector.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu, "His visionary management, exemplary existence and tireless provider for the advance of the country will proceed to encourage each Indian."