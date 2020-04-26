Dr Birx downplays Trump’s dangerous coronavirus disinfectant remarks

White House coronavirus response coordinator argues press should stop asking questions regarding the topic

Donald Trump’s coronavirus response coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, sought to downplay the president’s dangerous suggestion that injected disinfectants and ultraviolet is perhaps used as medical treatment for Covid-19, and argued on Sunday that the click should stop asking questions regarding the topic.

All via a press briefing on Thursday, Trump impressed evaluation on whether or not or not disinfectant is perhaps injected into the human body to battle the virus, prompting an instantaneous backlash from medical professionals and industrial producers who cited the likely lethal finish results of such an method. The day after, the USA govt’s public properly being body the Amenities for Sickness Regulate and Prevention (CDC) issued steering towards using disinfectant as a result of the president falsely claimed his remarks have been sarcastic.

