Dr. Dre Hospitalized After Presumed Brain Aneurysm

Music mogul Dr. Dre suffered an obvious mind aneurysm on Monday and is presently receiving therapy at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Heart.

His crew issued a press release from him Tuesday evening, saying, “Due to my household, mates and followers for his or her curiosity and nicely needs. I’m doing nice and getting wonderful care from my medical crew. I might be out of the hospital and again house quickly. Shout out to all the nice medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

The rapper and producer, whose actual identify is Andre Younger, was reportedly rushed by ambulance to the medical middle’s intensive care unit on Monday. The prolific producer is presently in “secure and lucid situation,” per TMZ.

Dre is extensively thought to be one of many high earners in hip-hop, surpassing Sean “Diddy” Combs when Beats Electronics, the corporate he launched in 2008 alongside longtime good friend and collaborator Jimmy Iovine, was bought to Apple for $3 billion in 2014. The previous co-owner of Loss of life Row Information and N.W.A co-founder additionally produced the 2015 N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.”

Ship your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Dice (@icecube) January 6, 2021

As a musician, the 55-year previous hip-hop legend’s hits embrace the Grammy-winning “Let Me Experience,” “Nuthin’ however a ‘G’ Thang” “and “Forgot About Dre,” launched between 1992 and 2001. His work with Eminem has been constant by way of the a long time, with Dre’s most up-to-date music credit score showing on the 2020 album “Music To Be Murdered By – Aspect B,” the place Dre raps on “Weapons Blazing” and likewise served as a co-producer for an additional monitor. All through his profession, Dr. Dre has produced tracks for a mess of artists together with Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, amongst others.

Dr. Dre’s first solo album, “The Continual,” was solely out there on his Beats Music streaming platform for years, nevertheless it lastly got here to different DSPs on April 20, 2020. Launched in 1992, the album was chosen for inclusion into the Nationwide Recording Registry in 2020, signifying its illustration of U.S. music historical past.

Tracks from Dr. Dre’s intensive catalog have earned many awards over the a long time, together with six Grammys, each for rapping and producing.

He’s presently in divorce proceedings from his spouse Nicole Younger after 24 years of marriage. A listening to on spousal assist and their prenuptial assist had been set for Wednesday.

Los Angeles is presently experiencing an enormous spike of COVID transmissions that’s straining the hospital system.