Dr. Dre Takes a ‘Defiant’ Knee With Colin Kaepernick

Dr. Dre posted a photograph of himself and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling along with the straightforward caption, “Defiant,” on Sunday night. Whereas the inspiration and site of the photograph — someplace within the nice outdoor — have been unclear, it’s apparent that Dre is reaffirming solidarity with Kaepernick, who was primarily banished from the Nationwide Soccer League three years in the past for taking a knee whereas the Nationwide Anthem performed to protest racial inequality and police brutality towards minorities.

Dre and Kaepernick have a lengthy historical past, going again no less than to 2013, when the athlete signed a cope with Beats by Dre earlier than it was bought by Apple. And clearly the phrase “Defiant” is a robust one for Dre, because the 2017 HBO documentary about his and Beats cofounder Jimmy Iovine’s lives and careers is titled “The Defiant Ones.”

Public sentiment towards Kaepernick’s assertion appears to be shifting, no less than in skilled sports activities: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who has labored to reposition the league in gentle of the damaging publicity it has acquired for blackballing Kaepernick, pacted with Jay-Z and Roc Nation final summer season for an leisure and social justice deal, and he just lately apologized for the league’s therapy of gamers who protested. And through Main League Baseball’s opening day final week, gamers from a number of groups, together with the New York Yankees, took a knee through the anthem — prompting predictable indignant social media feedback from President Trump and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Equally, the feedback on Dre’s Instagram publish vary from solidarity and approval to complaints in regards to the two making such a assertion in gentle of their wealth, though at a look these outnumber any opinions about Kaepernick’s patriotism, which is the tack politicians normally take.