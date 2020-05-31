Dr. Dre Talks George Floyd Protests With Lil Wayne (Watch Video) – Variety

Lil Wayne had a particular visitor on his Younger Cash Radio present Friday night time: Dr. Dre, the legendary producer, entrepreneur and former member of N.W.A, who, as his discography and the biopic “Straight Outta Compton” present, is aware of greater than slightly about police violence.

Dre pulled no punches in discussing the continued wave of police violence in opposition to the American black neighborhood, which is the article of protests in at the very least 17 main cities within the U.S. in latest days.

“It felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, that means black males. And yeah, it’s extraordinarily painful,” he stated. “It’s extraordinarily painful as a result of it retains happening. It continues to go on and it’s like, what can we do, or what do we have to do to make this factor cease? What is meant to occur to make this factor cease? It has to cease.”

He continued: “They’re presupposed to be arrested and convicted of first-degree homicide. Level clean, interval. And the f—ed up half is that they’re so brazen with it. Broad daylight, with cameras on. And he’s bought his knee on this man’s neck for that period of time and he doesn’t give a f—. His hand is in his pocket, he might as effectively have been whistling.

“It’s baffling but it surely actually appears like one thing goes to occur now to at the very least put us within the space the place we will begin speaking a couple of option to make this factor cease,” he concluded. “I feel this one could possibly be the one, as a result of I’m seeing white folks on the market protesting as effectively, which is an efficient factor.”

Wayne added: “I feel they’re fed up. Any decent-hearted human being, I feel they’re all fed up. We’re all fed up.”

Watch segments from the interview beneath: