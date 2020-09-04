Dr. Kafeel will join Congress Said – Priyanka Gandhi supported me in my difficult times

Lucknow: During the reign of Yogi Adityanath, Dr Kafeel Khan, who emerged as a poster boy for atrocities on Muslims, can choose a political career in the coming days. Kafeel is getting sympathy from some opposition parties. However, he has shown his inclination towards the Congress. He said, “In difficult times, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supported me. After my release from Mathura jail, he called and talked to me. ” Also Read – After release from jail, Kafeel Khan made a statement – instead of playing ‘Rajdharma’, UP government is doing ‘Bal Hatha’

Former Congress MLA Pradeep Mathur was present there during the release of Kafeel Khan from jail. He said, “On the directions of senior party leaders, I was constantly in touch with the district administration of Mathura and Aligarh to complete the formalities for the release of Kafil. I took them to the Rajasthan border. ” Also Read – After being released, Dr. Kafeel – UP government, ‘stubborn like children’, expressed fear of being trapped again

The Congress leader said, “Priyanka raised her voice in her support for humanity and to protest the atrocities against innocent people of the state by the Yogi government. It depends on Kafeel whether he wants to work with Congress or not. ” Also Read – Dr. Kafeel Khan released to jail under NSA, High court told arrest illegal

The doctor has already announced that he will go to organize health camps in flood affected areas in Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. A senior Congress leader, on the condition of not disclosing his name, said that Kafeel has the ability to become the party’s Muslim face for the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, for which the party is working to return its lost land.

He said, “His fight against the state government has gained a large amount of support among the community people in Uttar Pradesh and other states.” Meanwhile, a family source said that K Feel has suffered a lot for the past three years and may have had no other option but to join politics.

The family member said, “There are offers from many parties, but they have to decide who they want to join. It might be Congress. ” Dr. Kafeel Khan was first arrested in August 2017 at Bar BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur after an oxygen accident, in which 70 children died within three days. He was given a clean chit in the departmental inquiry, but he has not been reinstated.