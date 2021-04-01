Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs Offers Payment in Bitcoin

Prescription Songs, the impartial publishing firm based by Dr. Luke, will likely be providing its roster of songwriters and producers the choice of cost in Bitcoin. For this association, the corporate has partnered with BitPay, a significant supplier of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency cost providers.

Prescription Songs’ catalog consists of such hits as “Say So” by Doja Cat, “Don’t Begin Now” by Dua Lipa, “Temper” by 24kGoldn, “Strikes Like Jagger” by Maroon 5, “Starboy” by The Weeknd and “Juice” by Lizzo.

“Prescription Songs has at all times been an trade chief offering the most effective providers to our songwriters, producers and artists. A few of our creators requested about being paid in Bitcoin so we wished to get forward of the pack and present that service,” Luke mentioned in a press release. “BitPay is such a powerhouse in Bitcoin. I’m excited to work with them in the music house.”

“Prescription Songs and Dr. Luke have at all times been progressive with their artists and songwriters and giving them the choice to get royalty funds in Bitcoin exhibits as soon as once more how innovative they’re” mentioned Sonny Singh, Chief Business Officer of BitPay. “Utilizing Bitcoin is just step one for the music trade to start out working in the blockchain house as an increasing number of artists begin leveraging the blockchain for NFT’s and even digital rights administration.”

With hits like Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” Miley Cyrus’ “Celebration In The usA.” and dozens extra, Luke himself is likely one of the largest hitmakers of the previous 20 years, though his profession took a success with former protégé Kesha’s allegations of sexual misconduct towards him, which Luke has denied all such claims and received each lawsuit linked with them. Prescription Songs and his different companies have thrived, — he was an early investor in BlockCap, a number one digital asset miner, and co-founded and was the most important single investor in the bottled water line Core Hydration, which bought to KDP for $525 million — and he has written and produced hits for Doja Cat and others below the identify Tyson Trax and different pseudonyms in current years.