‘Dr. Mind’ to Get Live-Action TV Series Adaptation at Apple

Apple has ordered a live-action sequence adaptation of the Korean webtoon “Dr. Mind.” The sequence would be the first utterly Korean-language venture at the streamer.

Kim Jee-Woon will write and direct, with “Parasite” star Lee Solar-Kyun set to star. The sequence is presently in manufacturing in South Korea and is slated to debut later this yr.

“Dr. Mind” is an follows a mind scientist who’s obsessive about determining new applied sciences to entry the consciousness and reminiscences of the mind. His life goes sideways when his household falls sufferer to a mysterious accident, and he makes use of his abilities to entry reminiscences from his spouse’s mind to piece collectively the thriller of what truly occurred to his household and why.

Kim serves as an govt producer as well as to writing and directing. Samuel Yeunju Ha, who govt produced Kim’s movie “Illang: The Wolf Brigade,” will even govt produce the sequence. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han govt produce for Studioplex, with Pleasure Jinsoo Lee and Min Younger Hong govt producing for Kakao Leisure. Sure Leisure will produce together with Kakao Leisure, Studioplex and Darkish Circle Photos.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Sure Leisure, with the studio just lately signing with UTA in all areas.

Apple beforehand introduced a sequence adaptation of the Lee Min Jin novel “Pachinko,” with that present set to characteristic Korean, Japanese, and English dialogue. The story begins with a forbidden love and strikes right into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to inform the story of conflict and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Lee Min Ho was amongst six forged members introduced for the sequence again in October.