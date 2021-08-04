Dr. Navneet Kalra Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Dr. Navneet Kalra or Dr. N. Kalra is an Indian doctor who specialises in Cardiology and Interior Medication. He’s the founder and proprietor of the World Kalra Health facility in Delhi.

Wiki/Biography

Dr. Navneet Kalra was once born on Tuesday, 3 November 1970 (age 51 years; as of 2021) in Delhi. His zodiac signal is Scorpio. He’s an MBBS and MD (Interior Medication) from King George’s Scientific College (KGMU), Lucknow.

Navneet has a medication fellowship of the American Faculty of Scientific Pharmacy, Royal Faculty of Physicians (UK), and Faculty of Chest Physicians.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 8″

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Circle of relatives

No longer a lot is understood about his oldsters & siblings.

Occupation

Dr. Navneet Kalra began his occupation as a health care provider and holds enjoy of round 25 years in cardiology and inner medication.

He runs a medical institution named World Kalra Health facility in Delhi. Kalra additionally works within the box of pediatry.

In January 2018, Kalra began his YouTube channel titled ‘Dr. Navneet Kalra Display.’ On his channel, he uploads scientific tutorial movies in a singular method with humours one-liners. As of 2021, the channel has round 720K subscribers.

Navneet additionally hosts stand-up comedy displays in Delhi titled “Comedy Nights with Dr. Navneet Kalra.”

Health facility Deal with

A – 33, 34, Landmark: At the back of Himalaya Sagar Eating place, Milap Nagar, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi – 110059, India

Information/Trivialities

Dr. Kalra loves to sing and do stand-up comedy in his recreational time.

He’s additionally a motivational speaker and has addressed many scientific meetings and occasions.

Navneet fees a session charge of Rs. 500 from his sufferers.

In an interview, whilst speaking about his career, Dr. Navneet Kalra mentioned,

My favourite a part of being a health care provider is the chance to without delay beef up the well being and wellbeing of my sufferers and to increase skilled and private relationships with them.”

His Instagram bio says,

A physician by means of mistake! And also you tuber by means of hobby.”