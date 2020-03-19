Dr. Oz Shuts Down Production, Will Film Remotely After Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A workers member on “The Dr. Oz Present” has examined constructive for coronavirus, prompting the present to close down manufacturing, Selection has realized. New episodes will proceed airing each day, and host Dr. Mehmet Oz will movie remotely from his residence.

The each day syndicated present had its final day in-studio Wednesday, which is when the present came upon the worker was recognized. The staffer has not been within the workplace for over every week, when he first started to show a minor signs of coughing. On Dr. Oz’s present, the workplace area the place the worker was positioned is in a separate constructing from the studio, so neither Dr. Oz or any of his manufacturing workers have been involved with the worker who examined constructive. However as a precaution, manufacturing within the studio has been suspended.

“This staffer by no means goes to the studio. He’s simply within the workplace,” a supply near manufacturing instructed Selection. “He doesn’t deal instantly with Dr. Oz, and he has not been within the workplace since final Thursday.

Dr. Oz has not been in bodily contact with the worker since February, although he has been in fixed telephone communication over the previous week.

“He had just a little cough, and somebody heard him cough and so they despatched him residence. He wished to return again to work as a result of, except for the little cough, he felt fantastic, however we might not let him,” the manufacturing supply says. “Dr. Oz was the one who insisted he get examined, even thought he wasn’t displaying any signs. If he had simply gone to his regular physician, the physician wouldn’t have given him a take a look at and even advised getting a take a look at, however since he wished to come back again to work, we received him a take a look at.”

It’s unclear on when manufacturing within the studio will resume, however insiders say its is halted by the remainder of the month.

“The Dr. Oz Present” is in a singular scenario and might proceed to air new episodes as a result of the present has back-logged new segments and episodes, which is typical for the daytime sequence. Like many reveals in syndication, the manufacturing schedule is about far prematurely and has Dr. Oz filming greater than 5 episodes per week. “The Dr. Oz Present” usually movies six to 9 reveals per week, and whatever the coronavirus pandemic, the present has all the time been set to wrap its present season in April.

With many contemporary segments already filmed, new episodes will proceed to air each day. In an effort to maintain the reveals up to date with essentially the most present coronavirus information, Dr. Oz will probably be filming top-of-show segments from a house studio the place he’s arrange with Skype and satellite tv for pc capabilities.

“Every thing you’ll see by the remainder of March is all new reveals and present info,” the supply says. “The present topper will probably be Dr. Oz both stay from his home or taped earlier that day.”

Dr. Oz has been one of many main medical voices on tv to tell the general public in regards to the world well being disaster. He’ll proceed to function an knowledgeable throughout broadcast, cable and native information, through satellite tv for pc from his residence studio. Networks have been asking most friends to hitch for interviews through Skype, reasonably than in-studio, anyway, as a coronavirus precaution.

“He’s capable of proceed doing his press and media to proceed educating our folks,” a supply says.

“The Dr. Oz Present” has been one of many few reveals in manufacturing in the course of the coronavirus disaster. Most different daytime reveals — from “The Wendy Williams Present” to “Tamron Corridor” and “E! Information” — have halted manufacturing and have been placed on an indefinite hiatus in the course of the pandemic. Late-night reveals have successfully shut down, as effectively, with “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night time with Seth Meyers,” “Jimmy Kimmel Stay,” “The Late Late Present With James Corden” and “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” all suspending manufacturing till a minimum of Mar. 30.

Many information organizations are having to grapple with the unfold of coronavirus as their staffers have examined constructive, forcing them to search out distinctive options to supply stay tv day by day. CBS Information evacuated their New York workplaces after 4 workers examined constructive. Over at NBC, after a workers member from the third hour of “At this time” present examined constructive, Al Roker and Craig Melvin had been despatched to residence isolation. As a precaution, Roker has been bringing viewers climate updates stay from his kitchen. After Savannah Guthrie felt she had a minor sore throat, she started to anchor the “At this time” present from her residence basement, as NBC Information knowledgeable any worker who doesn’t really feel “1000%” to work at home.

Earlier this week, Dr. Oz wrote a column for Selection about how TV medical doctors are serving to to form the narrative of the coronavirus pandemic

“For the primary time in fashionable reminiscence, your complete planet is talking about the identical challenge with the identical perspective. Docs on tv want to assist form this script,” he wrote. “We’d like well being media locations like my present that viewers belief so specialists and influencers can share their knowledge with the general public.”

Web page Six first reported on “The Dr. Oz Present” shutting down manufacturing.