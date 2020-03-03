Dr Ranj: On Call – Everything you need to know

This new journal present from ITV sees celeb physician Ranj Singh tackle sicknesses from the frequent (chickenpox) to the life-threatening (blood most cancers).

When is Dr Ranj: On Call on TV?

The primary episode of the four-part sequence will air on ITV on Tuesday third March at 7:30pm.

What’s it about?

Singh will give viewers sensible recommendation on their well being, from on a regular basis sicknesses to critical circumstances.

The charming doc may even exit on calls with West Midlands Ambulance Service, whereas Kylie Pentelow reviews on the newest strategies which are remodeling lives.

“This programme is designed to reply your well being questions and produce you up to pace with a few of the newest developments within the medical world,” Singh stated in an ITV press launch. “We’ve got a complete heap of medical recommendation coming your means, and we’ll be overlaying the whole lot from the easiest way to handle chickenpox, to the very newest ground-breaking developments in blood most cancers therapy.”

Who hosts Dr Ranj: On Call?

Physician Ranj Singh is the principle host. He’s the resident physician on This Morning and was a contestant on Strictly 2018.

He’s joined by co-host Kylie Pentelow, who hosts ITV Weekend Information on ITN.