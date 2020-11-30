DR Sales Scores Sales on Hit Danish Drama ‘Cry Wolf’

DR Sales, the distribution division of Denmark’s public broadcaster DR, has closed a raft of offers on “Cry Wolf,” a searing social drama created by Maja Jul Larsen (“Borgen”) and co-directed by Pernille Fischer Christensen (“Changing into Astrid”).

The eight-episode restricted sequence tells the extraordinary and emotional story of a teenage lady who has written a vivid faculty essay detailing her stepfather’s bodily assaults. The dad and mom deny the accusations and take their very own daughter to courtroom, creating some ambiguity as as to if this abuse occurred as described. The present is about in opposition to the backdrop of Denmark’s inflexible little one safety course of.

Since premiering on Oct. 11 on DR’s primetime slot, “Cry Wolf” has drawn a constant common of over 1,000,000 viewers.

DR Sales, which is collaborating within the digital Content material London market, has bought the present to France (Salto), Telefonica (Spain), SBS (Australia), Belgium (BETV), Telepool (Germany), M7 (Czech Republic and Slovakia), RTVS (Slovenia) and Canal+ (Poland). The outfit is in negotiations with consumers in Asia, New Zealand, U.S., Benelux, Baltics and Italy.

“‘Cry Wolf’ is nerve-racking social realism and has audiences questioning the reality till the very finish. The world has seen a spike in home violence circumstances throughout COVID-19 and we hope that ‘Cry Wolf’ would be the much-needed dialog starter,” stated Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen, DR’s gross sales government.

The sequence marks the primary TV drama for Fischer Christensen, whose credit embrace the award-winning movies “Changing into Astrid,” “Somebody You Love” and “A Household.”

In addition to Fischer Christensen, the sequence was directed by widespread Scandinavian helmers resembling Could El-Toukhy (“Queen of Hearts”), Samanou Sahlstrøm (“Comply with the Cash”) and Niclas Bendixen (“Ditte & Louise”). The sequence stars Bjarne Henriksen (“The Hunt”), Flora Ofelia Hofman Lindahl (“Land of Glass”), Christine Albeck Børge (“Love and Different Catastrophes”) and Peter Plaugborg (“Submarino”).