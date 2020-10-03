Dr. Sean Conley Says Trump Is ‘Doing Very Nicely’ and Is Fever-Free

Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s doctor, stated Saturday morning that Trump is “doing very properly” and has been with out a fever for twenty-four hours.

Conley gave an replace on the president’s well being exterior of Walter Reed Medical Middle together with 9 different medical personnel.

“At the moment, the group and I are extraordinarily pleased with the progress the president has made,” Conley stated. “Thursday he had a light cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which at the moment are resolving and bettering.”

Conley added that Trump has been fever-free for over 24 hours and has not wanted any supplemental oxygen to date.

Dr. Sean Dooley additionally commented on Trump’s well being, sharing that the president is in “exceptionally good spirits” and stated to him this morning, “I really feel like I might stroll out of right here at the moment.”

Dr. Ben Garibaldi provided perception on the remedies the president is present process, which embrace antibody remedy and the antiviral medicine Remdesivir.

“About 48 hours in the past, the president obtained a particular antibody remedy directed towards the coronavirus and we’re working very intently with the corporate to watch him when it comes to that final result. Yesterday night, he obtained his first dose of Remdesivir, and our plan is to proceed a 5 day therapy course for Remdesivir,” Garibaldi stated. “And the massive plan for at the moment, since he’s in such good spirits and doing properly, is to encourage him to eat, to drink, to remain hydrated, to be up off the bed and to be working and doing the issues he must do to get properly.”

Conley additionally confirmed that first woman Melania Trump doesn’t require hospitalization right now, although the president will stay at Walter Reed till he’s discharged.

Since Trump and Melania introduced their constructive COVID-19 diagnoses on Thursday night time, a handful of White Home aides and Republican politicians have additionally examined constructive for the virus. This contains former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s marketing campaign supervisor Invoice Stepien, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican Nationwide Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, senior counselor Hope Hicks and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The unfold of the an infection is suspected to have occurred throughout a Rose Backyard occasion on Sept. 26, throughout which Amy Coney Barrett was introduced as Trump’s Supreme Court docket nomination. Trump, Melania, Conway, Tillis and Lee, in addition to College of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins, had been all on the occasion and have since examined constructive for COVID-19.