Dr. Seuss’ ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ – Variety

John Cena is the newest celeb to leap on the pandemic-driven 2020 digital commencement pattern.

The favored WWE celebrity and actor — and kids’s ebook creator — will kick off the “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Digital Commencement Celebration” on Friday, Might 1, an occasion organized by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random Home Youngsters’s Books to honor America’s Class of 2020 throughout quarantine.

Cena’s graduation keynote will embrace a studying from Dr. Seuss’ traditional ebook about the journey of life and can ship his personal phrases of knowledge to graduating seniors.

Followers can tune in on Cena’s Twitter feed (@JohnCena) at midday ET on Might 1 for his opening remarks, and his studying might be obtainable on a devoted Fb web page for the celebration, the place extra readings and remarks will roll out all through Might.

The occasion is aimed toward selling the 30th anniversary of the launch of Dr. Seuss’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” which, as the writer factors out, is a “perennial commencement present.”

Additionally becoming a member of the digital 2020 commencement festivities might be NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who set document for the longest spaceflight by an American with 340 days. The marketing campaign additionally will characteristic inspirational quotes from the ebook on social media, learn by John Lithgow, in addition to extra promotion from enterprise leaders on LinkedIn sharing their ideas on “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” which was printed a 12 months earlier than Theodor Seuss Geisel’s loss of life in 1991.

The Dr. Seuss-themed digital graduation promo in one in every of a number of different celebrity-led commencement occasions deliberate over the subsequent few weeks. Fb on Might 15 is internet hosting a live-streaming occasion with a keynote from Oprah Winfrey and a music efficiency by Miley Cyrus, amongst different visitors. On Might 16, a primetime commencement particular organized by NBA star LeBron James is about to be televised throughout ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, and streamed on Fb, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok and different platforms.

Cena, in addition to his standing as the hottest of the WWE Superstars, is the best-selling creator of a number of youngsters’ books, together with “Elbow Grease” and “Get Out and Play.” His movie credit embrace “Ferdinand” and the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee.”

To advertise “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Digital Commencement Celebration,” Random Home and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are encouraging folks to publish pictures celebrating the Class of 2020 with the hashtag #ohtheplaces2020. For the month of Might, the corporations will donate one ebook to not-for-profit studying org First Guide for each in-feed publish with the hashtag, for as much as 20,020 books whole.