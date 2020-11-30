Dr. Sheetal Amte, granddaughter of Baba Amte and well-known social activist, injected himself poisonous

Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Famous social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte, granddaughter of social service veteran Baba Amte, committed suicide at Anandvan Ashram on Monday morning. An official has given this information. Sheetal Amte injected himself with poison. Also Read – Major terrorist attack in Afghanistan military camp, 30 policemen killed, 24 injured

Dr. Sheetal Amte was also the CEO of Maharogi Seva Samiti of Anandvan. It is being told that Sheetal has done suicide due to domestic reasons. Doctors declared Shitala Amte dead when she was taken for treatment at Upjila Hospital in Warora. Sheetal Amte was also selected as the 'Young Global Leader 2016' by the World Economic Forum in 2016.

Warora police station police officer P. Pendarkar said that according to preliminary information, he allegedly ended his life on Monday morning by injecting himself with poisonous injections. He was immediately taken to the nearest Warora Rural Hospital.

Dr. Sheetal Maharogi, the granddaughter of Magsaysay awardee Muralidhar D. Amte aka Baba Amte, was the CEO of the service committee, which has done commendable work among leprosy patients. Not only in India but around the world, Baba Amte is famous for his works.