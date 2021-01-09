DR Sparks Controversy With Children’ Series About Man With Giant Penis

Identified for pushing the envelope, Danish public broadcaster DR has ruffled feathers with its newest youngsters present “John Dillermand,” a comedy a few man whose big penis will get him out and in of all types of hassle.

The present, geared toward youngsters aged 4 to eight, launched earlier this week to controversy amongst some journalists and lecturers who discover the sequence inappropriate for younger youngsters. Some argue that this system, whose protagonist’s surname is definitely a Danish slang phrase for penis, sends the flawed message to youngsters because it follows a person who has no management over his genitals.

Additional complicating issues is that the present’s launch coincides with Denmark’s first #MeToo motion, which has adopted TV journalist Sofie Linde’s revelations throughout an awards present in late August that she had been a sufferer of sexual harassment.

Defending the present, nevertheless, is Morten Skov Hansen, head of DR’s youngsters’s division, who insists the sequence isn’t about genitals however “about being true to 1’s self — together with your flaws.” He says the present additionally “acknowledges youngsters’s rising curiosity in regards to the physique: each the issues which might be embarrassing, and the issues which might be enjoyable.”

“John Dillermand” was developed in collaboration with a number of professionals, together with the kid psychologist Margrethe Brun Hansen “who learn every script to make sure youngsters interpret every thing within the sequence as meant,” in addition to the Danish group Intercourse and Society who have been consultants on the present.

“We at all times welcome debate about our content material. However it’s vital to try to not view this system from an grownup’s perspective,” says Skov Hansen.

“The present is created for kids and is preoccupied with the identical issues they’re. I don’t agree with the few critics who think about John Dillermand to be sexualized (…) It’s as desexualized as it could probably get,” notes the exec.

The primary episode, which sees John Dillermand tending to a barbecue from afar, was watched by greater than 250,000 youngsters in 5 days, in line with a DR spokesperson — numbers that rely as a “big success” for the general public broadcaster, which airs the present on its linear channel and streaming service.

“John Dillermand” has additionally garnered followers together with a variety of Danish TV personalities like Sofie Østergaard, Mads Brügger and Anders Breinholt, in addition to influencer Anders Hemmingsen. Skov Hansen says the sequence has clicked with Danish youngsters who’re “already making John Dillermand snowmen, drawings and dolls, and singing songs about him.”

The chief additionally factors out that DR “has a proud historical past of creating youngsters’s content material that dares to deal with embarrassing, troublesome, quirky and humorous subjects, and ‘John Dillermand’ falls squarely into that custom.”

Whereas it might be attention-grabbing to see if “John Dillermand”‘s Danish model of humor interprets properly abroad, the present’s worldwide enchantment has but to be examined. DR’s industrial arm, DR Gross sales, which might promote each completed tape in addition to format rights to this system, isn’t at present repping the present.