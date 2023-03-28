Dr. Stone Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Since the last season of Dr. Stone came out, fans have been interested enough in the forthcoming season of their favorite show to do their own research. If you’re in the same group, we’re here to tell you everything we know about the upcoming season of Dr. Stone.

The South Korean artist Boichi wrote and drew the Japanese manga series Dr. Stone, which is written as Dr.STONE. Senku Ishigami, a teenage genius in science, wants to bring back civilization after 3,700 years of strangely freezing people. Viz Media got the rights to sell manga in North America. In January 2019, Shueisha started publishing the series in both Japanese and English on the Manga Plus website and app.

Dr. Stone plot

Taiju Ooki had feelings for a long time but hadn’t told anyone in a long time. He was about to give up and tell Yuzuri Ogawa how he started to feel about her. But just as he was about to say the truth, a blinding green light came out of nowhere and ended up turning everyone into stone. Taiju wakes up after a thousand years and seems very confused. He realized that the modern world was gone and that he was encircled by trees and green fields.

He found one person who had also woken up, but the rest of them were still stones. Senku is Taiju’s friend, and he is a scientist who has been conscious for a few months. Senku told Taiju that he planned to use science to bring civilization back to life. Senku and Taiju worked well together because Senku was smart and Taiju was a good fighter. The two soon found a way to change people back from being like frozen stones.

At first, everything went smoothly, but when people woke up from their sleep, they questioned Senku’s ideas and plans. All of this happens, but nobody knows where the blinding green light came from or how it works.

The plot of Dr. Stone Season 3

Dr. Stone goes into detail about how, in the first two seasons and the special episode, a mysterious light coming from the sky scared everyone and how 3,700 years went by in the blink of an eye. Senku Ishigami is the first person to wake up, and it seems like he was awake the whole time because he counted every second before starting his journey to save humanity. He brings back Tsukasa, who, despite his good intentions about Senku’s purpose, hates adults because of how he was raised.

After getting away from Tsukasa, Senku finds the village his father built while he was in space during the tragedy. He meets Hyoga, who wants to rule the new world, after securing the Revival Fluid cave and tricking Tsukasa. With the help of Tsukasa, he beats him, but Tsukasa gets hurt in the process. Senku makes a ship and sails to the new world to save Tsukasa and find out what caused civilization to turn to stone and end.

According to the new official trailer, Senku’s new goal is to find the source of Revival Fluid and save seven billion lives with Ryusui Nanami, the best captain in the world who has just come back to life. They finally look like they’re getting closer to their goal, but we’ll have to see what season 3 has in store for us.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Characters and Voice Actors

The main characters, actors, and anime staff of Dr. Stone

Senkuu Ishigami as Yushuke Kobayashi, Mikako Komatsu(Japanese) Aaron Dismuke, Mikaela Krantz(English)

Taiju Oki as Makoto Furukawa(Japanese) Ricco Fajardo(English)

Yuzuriha Ogawa as Kana Ichinose(Japanese) Brittany Lauda(English)

Tsukasa Shishio as Yuichi Nakamura(Japanese) Ian Sinclair(English)

Gen Asagiri as Kengo Kawanishi(Japanese) Brandon McInnis(English)

Chrome as Gen Sato(Japanese) Matt Shipman(English)

Kohaku as Manami Numakura(Japanese) Felecia Angelle(English)

Suika as Karin Takahashi(Japanese) Sarah Wiedenheft(English)

How Many Episodes Are in Season 3 of Dr. Stone?

The third season of Dr. Stone will have 24 episodes. The next volume of Manga will have 18 chapters, which will not be sufficient for 12 episodes. So, one more Treasure Island extract arc with 38 chapters is being added. This brings the total to 56 chapters, which is sufficient for about 24 episodes based on how seasons 1 and 2 compare.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date

Fans of Dr. Stone, I’ve got some juicy news that will blow your minds! According to the AnimeTV Twitter account, Season 3 of Dr. Stone is coming out soon! Can you believe it?! The next season is set to start in April 2023, and from what I’ve heard, it will be part of the Spring Anime Season.

People say that the news was shared at the Jump Festa event back in 2022. And, get this, the news came with a special one-hour spin-off episode about Ryusui Nanami that would air in July 2022. But that’s not all! At the end of the special, we got a sneak peek at the title of Season 3, which is said to be Dr. Stone: New World.

Dr. Stone Season 3: Is it the final season of the series?

As of right now, there is no news about the last season of the show. Also, if the next season of the show is the last, the network and the show’s official would have told us by now. Since there is no word on when the last season of Dr. Stone will air, we keep hoping that there will be additional seasons.

How Many Volumes of Dr Stone Season 3 are There?

The first volume came out on July 4, 2017 (in Japanese) and September 4, 2018 (in English) (English). Dr. Stone ended on July 4, 2022, with volume 26, which was written by Riichiro Inagaki and had pictures by Boichi.

So, the Dr. Stone manga series has 26 volumes so far. There are 232 chapters, and on average, there are 8 in each volume. Senku Ishigami, Stanley Snyder, Kohaku, Ryusui Nanami, Gen Asagiri, etc. all play the role of the character in the last volumes. The last chapter of Dr. Stone manga volume 26 was chapter 232.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone Season 3?

Fans of Dr. Stone, mark your calendars and start stocking up on your favorite snacks because Season 3 is almost here! Here is a list of official websites where you can watch high-quality streams: