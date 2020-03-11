Dracula Movie in Development at Blumhouse With Karyn Kusama Directing

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, which generated a horror hit with “The Invisible Man,” has launched improvement of an untitled Dracula film.

Karyn Kusama, whose credit embrace “Destroyer,” “The Invitation” and “Jennifer’s Physique,” is hooked up to direct the Dracula venture. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who teamed with Kusama on “Destroyer” and “The Invitation,” are writing the script.

The venture just isn’t set at a studio. Blumhouse has a first-look deal at Common and partnered with the studio on “The Invisible Man.”

The Rely Dracula character was created by Bram Stoker in his 1897 novel “Dracula” because the vampire moved from Transylvania to England and battled with Professor Abraham Van Helsing. The character was memorably portrayed by Bela Lugosi in Common’s “Dracula” in 1931. Luke Evans performed the vampire in 2014’s “Dracula Untold,” which grossed $217 million worldwide for Common.

Common has already been transferring in direction of duplicating the success of “The Invisible Man,” which stars Elisabeth Moss and has topped $100 million worldwide on a $7 million funds. It introduced final week that it was teaming with “Aquaman” director James Wan on a horror/thriller impressed by Common’s monster legacy.

“The Invisible Man” is a modern-day model of the studio’s 1933 film of the identical identify, which starred Claude Rains. Different Common monsters of that period embrace Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

After breaking out as a producer on the unique “Paranormal Exercise,” Blum’s identify has grow to be synonymous with all issues horror because the filmmaker launched franchises together with “Insidious,” “Sinister,” “Ouija” and “Purge.” Blum has acquired nominations for the Academy Award for greatest image for producing “Whiplash,” “Get Out,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

Kusama is repped by ICM Companions and lawyer Patti Felker. Hay and Manfredi are repped by UTA and lawyer Alan Grodin.