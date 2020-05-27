Dracula’s Claes Bang and Brian Cox star in new charity lockdown pilot

Succession’s Brian Cox and Dracula’s Claes Bang are starring in an internet pilot episode of Little Room – a homicide thriller sequence filmed throughout lockdown.

The episode, which premieres on Thursday 28th Might, options an all-star worldwide forged, together with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Lead Balloon), Grace Van Patten (The Meyerowitz Tales) and journalist Mariella Frostrup, who filmed the episode from their respective properties.

The 30-minute whodunnit, written and directed by Dolly Wells, Suzi Ewing and Heidi Greensmith, sees the sufferers of a famend knowledgeable psychiatrist band collectively after the agoraphobia therapist disappears with out a hint.

Viewers of the episode are inspired to donate funds to the Movie and TV Charity and Movement Image and Tv Fund, that are elevating cash for these in the movie, TV and cinema business going through monetary issue because of the coronavirus disaster.

Just one episode, created by movie producer Maggie Monteith, has been filmed throughout lockdown thus far.

Different dramas filmed throughout lockdown embody ITV’s Isolation Tales, that includes Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister and Angela Griffin.

Little Room will likely be free to look at on the Pinpoint Presents web site on Thursday 28th Might.