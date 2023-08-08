Drag Race Italia Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the American series RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Italia is one of the most loved reality contest streaming and television programs in Italy.

Drag Race Italia is the Drag Race franchise’s Italian version, and it was created by Ballandi Arts Studios.

Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and RuPaul Charles are the show’s executive producers. The show’s producing firms are World of Wonder, Ballandi Arts, and Discovery Italia.

The show Drag Race Italia is hosted by Italian drag queen Priscilla and is directed by Marco Manes. Tommaso Zorzi and Chiara Francini, two other well-known figures, have served as judges on the program with Priscilla.

Drag Race Italia’s first season started on November 19, 2021, and it ended on December 23, 2021.

Six episodes made up Season 1 of Drag Race Italia. The fans and journalists responded well to Drag Race Italia Season 1.

Because of this, the creators decided to create a second season of the program, which will premiere on October 20, 2022.

The producers of Drag Race Italia Season 2 have not yet announced the precise amount of episodes or the finale date.

Soon after the World of Wonder smash’s debuts in Brazil, Germany, and Mexico, along with a Global Drag Race All Stars, Paramount approved a third edition of Drag Race Italia.

Before airing in the US and Latin America, Season 3 will debut on Paramount in Italy.

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Release Date

On October 20, 2022, Drag Race Italia Season 2 was made available, and it is currently airing. The creators have not revealed how many episodes there are or whenever the last one will broadcast.

The third season is eagerly anticipated by the audience, but we have some unfavorable news for them. The producers have not yet announced or canceled Drag Race Italia Season 3.

Renewing the program for a third season could require some time as the second season hasn’t ended yet. The success of Drag Race Italia Season 2 will determine the future of the program.

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Cast

Drag Race Italia does not have a fictitious cast since it is a reality competition program. But the program includes well-known individuals like Priscilla, Tommaso Zorzi, the Chiara Francini.

Priscilla, who hosted the judged the last two seasons of the program, will likely return if it is renewed.

Chiara Francini and Tommaso Zorzi, who often participate on the program, are anticipated to return for the third season.

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Trailer

Drag Race Italia Season 3 Plot

The producers of Drag Race Italia have not yet said when it will conclude, and it has not yet begun. The format will not alter since it’s a reality series.

A group of Italian drag queens compete against one another to be called Italy’s Next Drag Superstar, but the situation is still the same, much as in the American program RuPaul’s Drag Race.

With the immensely brilliant team of RuPaul and World of Wonder, we were pleased to be there at the start of the Drag Race phenomenon, said Chris McCarthy, president and chief executive officer of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks.

In order to enhance Paramount’s worldwide presence, it was crucial to bring back Drag Race in significant foreign markets and to create a network of linked competition series. The new worldwide Drag Race All Stars is comparable to the Super Bowl of drag.

In a statement, she stated, “This is my first time serving as a judge on a TV program. How happy I am that it’s for Drag Race Italia, a program I like and of which I am primarily a fan, due to the close relationship I’ve always had to the LGBTQI+ and drag communities.

I appreciate their profundity, which derives from ideas of change and self-transformation, as well as their aesthetic expression, irony, zeal, and attention to detail, the singer concluded.

“The enthusiasm is absolutely contagious, and I feel pressure to do my part as well as I can. It will undoubtedly be another fantastic experience, I’m sure.

It is also interesting that the queens from Drag Race Italia represent a very varied range of drag and come from different regions of Italy. For instance, there are princesses from Sicily, Milan, and Naples.

The cast also includes Luquisha Lubamba, a queen with a beard. This is the fourth RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off that won place in Europe, after Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Espaa, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

As anticipated, RuPaul won’t be appearing live on this new program. However, footage from Mama Ru have appeared in many foreign editions, so it’s possible that some content was also shot for the Italian series.

I recall the person I required when I was a young adult; that was such a motivating factor. Season 13 winner Symone previously told EW that she was excited about continuing to increase the show’s global reach, which has been gradually growing in recent years. “When I got the call, I was like, You are going to be that person and a way that inspires hope,” Symone said.

“I’m going to accomplish it because it can be done. I want to keep going on these adventures, shatter stereotypes, and enter spaces where we aren’t often visible. I want to do everything: I want to act, I want to host, I want to tour, I want to see the globe.