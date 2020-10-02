Drag Race star Silky Nutmeg Ganache gets new miniseries Shantay You Pray

Properly halleloo, RuPaul’s Drag Race followers: one other star queen is ready to sashay on to our screens with their very own solo challenge. And this time it’s the flip of (The Reverend Dr) Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

Titled Shantay You Pray, the collection will give attention to the season 11 queen as she spills the tea in sermons to viewers. And as a new unique preview clip exhibits, Silky will ship a message of inclusion whereas wearing fuchsia pink gown.

“Rising up in Mississippi, I grew up within the church, honey,” Silky says. “I knew that I used to be homosexual and other people questioned me about that. However I realised over time that it doesn’t matter what faith you could be, it’s about being an excellent particular person.

“Shantay you pray! With me: Sister Mary Silky. Can I get an amen?”

As World of Marvel explains: “It doesn’t matter what your spiritual beliefs are, everyone seems to be welcome within the Church of Silky. Filled with hymnal music, bible readings, and motivational speeches, you’ll depart World of Marvel’s new collection Shantay You Pray feeling empowered and nearer to the Divine.”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache first made her identify on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and reached that 12 months’s closing, shedding to winner Yvie Oddly. Continuously referred to as ‘Dr’ by host RuPaul Charles on her account of her Grasp’s diploma in Organizational Management, Silky can be at the moment engaged on a PhD.

Shantay You Pray is accessible to viewers within the UK on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service specialising in drag and LGBTQ+ programming.

New subscribers can begin a seven-day free trial, adopted by a subscription payment of £3.49 per thirty days. WOW Presents Plus is accessible to observe in your laptop, in addition to Apple and Android cellular units and TVs.

WOW Presents Plus can be accessible by means of Roku and by way of FireTV.

Shantay You Pray airs weekly on WOW Presents Plus from ninth October at 8pm. Subscribe by way of the WOW Presents Plus web site.