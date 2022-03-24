Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s mobile RPG, announces the closure of all its services on iOS and Android

The Cygames-developed title will launch a campaign in July and will not continue services.

In 2018 we learned of the existence of Dragalia Lost, a mobile RPG with which Nintendo was making its way into the mobile device market. The game developed by Cygames and available in certain territories on iOS and Android reaped great profit figures, but it will not be for much longer.

Finally, the title will not only not reach Europe or Latin America, but it will also disappear from the places where it can be accessed. Nintendo has announced a new chapter that will arrive in July and, after that, all its services will be permanently closedwithout having determined when exactly it will occur.

The date will be announced soon“Dragalia Lost’s main campaign will reach its conclusion in july 2022 with the second part of chapter 26, the last and climactic addition to its long history”, says the statement. “After the main campaign has concluded, the service of the game as such will be closed at a later date. Details on end-of-service dates will be announced in the future.”

After a release at the end of 2018, it seems that the RPG is well amortized after almost four years on the market. In addition, Dragalia Lost is not the only Nintendo game on mobile, having such popular cases worldwide as Mario Kart Tour, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp or Fire Emblem Heroes.

More about: Dragalia Lost, Nintendo, Cygames, RPG, Ios, Android and Mobile.