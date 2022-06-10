Dragon Age Absolution is a brand new Netflix collection that may arrive this 12 months: check out its presentation trailer

Dragon Age: Absolution is a brand new Netflix animated collection set within the cherished delusion international of the BioWare saga, and it arrives this December.

Introduced at the ultimate day of Netflix Geeked Week, the trailer with which it’s been introduced presentations a sequence that mixes anime-like 2D animation with some 3D environments, and contains a large number of motion, each relating to melee and magic. Netflix claims that it’s an impartial collection created in collaboration with BioWare, and that it options “a suite of latest characters impressed by means of the historical past of Dragon Age”.

DRAGON AGE: ABSOLUTION a brand new animated collection in keeping with the cherished BioWare online game collection #GeekedWeek percent.twitter.com/Ndti7EWPwR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

Despite the fact that no persona has been named, and we don’t have any concept the place within the Dragon Age timeline the collection takes position, Netflix showed that takes position within the Tevinter Empire, which could also be the environment for the approaching recreation, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The collection will come with “elves, wizards, knights, Qunari, crimson templars, demons, and different particular surprises,” with extra main points to be introduced one day.

The collection’ showrunner is Mairghread Scott, who has written a couple of animated collection, from Guardians of the Galaxy to Big name Wars Resistance. Scott additionally writes for the approaching Magic: The Accumulating Netflix collection.

We first heard rumors of a Dragon Age collection on Netflix ultimate 12 months, and whilst many lovers are serious about the possibility, Dragon Age co-creator David Gaider has prior to now expressed some misgivings concerning the concept.