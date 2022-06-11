Dragon Age will have an animated series on Netflix: first trailer for Absolution, with a premiere window

The production promises to start a new saga and will have the collaboration of BioWare.

BioWare is restarting the Dragon Age machine. Just a few days ago, the company revealed the official name of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the next installment of the franchise whose description already generates debates among the fans. However, the brand is also looking for a place in the world of series adaptationsand has chosen Netflix as a travel companion.

Dragon Age: Absolution will be released in DecemberIn this way, today a first trailer of the animated series has been presented Dragon Age: Absolutionwhose premiere is scheduled for next month december. Netflix has not shared many details about this production, but has already clarified that it will be a project of 6 episodes which will have the collaboration of BioWare.

This trailer takes us to the fantastic Dragon Age universe with magical battles and supernatural creatures. In this sense, the popular on-demand movie and series platform explains that Dragon Age: Absolution will set its story in the well-known empire of Tevinter and will have an assortment of characters among which we will find elves, wizards, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and others special surprises.

This is not the first time video games and animation series they shake hands An example of this is the production of Castlevania or the acclaimed story of Arcane, based on the League of Legends universe. In addition, Netflix is ​​strongly committed to game adaptations and is also preparing content such as Sonic Prime, intended for a more childish audience.

More about: Dragon Age, Netflix, Bioware, Dragon Age: Absolution and Animated Series.