Dragon Ball FighterZ reduced from 110 euros to 17 with its Battle Pass is a difficult offer not to recommend

Dragon Ball has become, on its own merits, one of the best animes our eyes have ever seen. Although its evolution has been irregular, almost as much as its jump to the video game, the work of Toriyama He has accompanied us and will accompany us in the rest of our lives. Therefore, we could not miss this piece of offer in Green Man Gaming with Dragon Ball FighterZ for only 17.22 euros.

Yes, we are talking about a 2018 release that seems obvious that it is less than 20 euros after that time. However, the remarkable thing is that we are talking about Dragon Bal FighterZ in its version Ultimate Edition with no less than 8 new characters (apart from those already available in the game) as part of its FighterZ Passthe anime music pack, and the commentator pack.

This piece of edition has a price of more than 100 euros, 109.97 euros to be more exact, and it can be yours for less than 20. Although Green Man Gaming sells game codes of Steam and others launcherswe are talking about a fully recommended platform associated with online PC stores.

Likewise, there are few excuses to recommend Dragon Ball FighterZ. The work of Arc System Works, famed developers of Guilty Gear Strive, won over the press and gamers alike with its approach to fighting in 2.5D as frenetic and visually beautiful as any 3D game of the Japanese license.

In fact, this was the most “controversial“of the game 4 years ago. We are talking about Dragon Ball, a trademark that has been accompanied by important massive and 3D approaches for more than five years, something that was repeated only 2 years later with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.