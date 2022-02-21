Dragon Ball FighterZ welcomes Android 21 in its original appearance with a new trailer and date

The outstanding fighting game from Arc System Works has not stopped adding content since its launch in 2018.

It is still amazing what Arc System Works achieved with the veteran Dragon Ball franchise. A dream come true for any lover of the fight and the adventures of Goku and his friends who went back to the essence of the 2D fighting game with great success. The title promised to continue to strengthen throughout 2022 with new contentwith the new addition of Android 21 for next week.

Android 21 (Lab Coat) will arrive on February 24as you know, Android 21 was already part of the cast of characters of the game, although in its Majin version. Beyond the change of appearance, the new version of the character, who recovers the original appearance with the lab coat, has everything a proprietary repertoire of new moves, combos, and special attacks.

A different character with their own move setAndroid 21 (Lab Coat) is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ on next February 24 to all platformsalthough this time it will not be part of any Fighter Pass. The price has not been specified either., although the rest of the fighters have been sold additionally for 4.99 euros. We will still have to wait a little longer until Bandai Namco confirm the price and the possibility of a new Fighters Pass.

Both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 have not shown signs of wear and tear, reaching over eight million copies sold each, and adding additions as long-awaited as Gogeta SS4 for Dragon Ball FighterZ’s FighterZ Pass 3. A success that seems to accompany Arc System Works, with Guilty Gear -STRIVE- selling half a million games just a month after its release.

More about: Dragon Ball FighterZ.