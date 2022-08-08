Dragon Ball FighterZ will have versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with an essential novelty

Bandai Namco’s hit fighting game will improve the stability of online fights.

Beyond the exciting fights fought by some of the best players in the world, the prestigious EVO 2022 fighting title event has left us with a few high interest adsand without a doubt, the launch of Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is one of the most outstanding.

If you have the original, you can upgrade to its next gen version for freeBandai Namco has taken advantage of the fury that this excellent fighting game has raised among fans of the genre for another year to confirm the premiere of its version for next-generation consoles, which will also have a much-desired improvement: the system rollback netcode that minimizes lag so that online games run as smoothly as possible.

“As a result of our continuous tests to include the rollback system, we can confirm that its implementation will take place on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and we are officially already working on it,” the Japanese company reported in a brief message. official, however, it is not accompanied by a trailer or images of this new version of Dragon Ball FighterZ.

What if you already own the original on Xbox One and PS4? To the joy of the players, Bandai Namco has announced that they will be able to update their game for free to the new platforms. As for the PC game, once the new Dragon Ball FighterZ version is available, you will be able to choose between the new rollback system or the original one, while the minimum system requirements will go up with this new code to improve online.

“It will take us a while until the system is implemented, but we sincerely hope that you will enjoy it as soon as possible,” the Japanese company has limited itself to saying when talking about the release date of this update. As we told you in the Dragon Ball FighterZ review, it’s one of the best fighting games based on Akira Toriyama’s popular manganime. Since its premiere at the beginning of 2018, the game has not stopped receiving new content in the form of stages and fighters.

