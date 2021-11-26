Dragon Ball the Breakers dates its closed beta and shares a long gameplay: this is its multiplayer

The asymmetric multiplayer action and survival video game is coming to PC and consoles this coming year.

A few days ago we were surprised by the announcement of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a new bet on the successful franchise of Bandai Namco that proposed users to be participants in an asymmetric multiplayer action video game online in which one of the most heinous enemies of Dragon Ball faces seven ordinary citizens without superpowers and great abilities. The idea generated suspicions among the public, but luckily they will not have to wait long to try the adventure and draw firmer conclusions in a closed beta.

The trial version will be available from December 4-5 in Europe and will serve as a verification prior to the completion of the commercial version of the game. Those interested in joining it can run now to register through the Bandai Namco website. At the moment no more details about its contents have been specified.

10 minutos de Dragon Ball: The Breakers

So that we are prepared for the beta and the challenge of this survival title, the Japanese firm has shared an extensive video gameplay in which we can delve into game mechanics both from the side of the stalkers, as well as the survivors, in addition to taking a look at its visual section. On the other hand, this November 22 an interview with its developers was facilitated.

“While in most Dragon Ball games there are fights between characters with extraordinary power, Dragon Ball: The Breakers focuses more on the huge difference in power between supervillains and ordinary human beings,” explains Ryosuke Hara, its producer. . “This is often seen in the original Dragon Ball works, but this is the first time that players will be able to experience it first hand.”

Ryosuke Hara takes advantage of his talk to announce the presence in the adventure of a Tutorial mode which explains the plot of the game and the basic controls, although the appeal of the video game is none other than its online multiplayer. For a game like Dragon Ball: The Breakers, having a broad player base is the key ingredient in creating a reliable, active and fun online environment, “adds the Japanese producer.

We will have to wait until 2022 to know the scope of the proposal and if it manages to follow the path of success of Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 and FighterZ with eight million copies.

