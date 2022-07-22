Dragon Ball: The Breakers dates its launch with a trailer and announces a new closed beta

The title will be separated from other installments of the saga with an asymmetric multiplayer proposal.

The action of Dragon Ball has been transferred to the video game format through multiple installments loaded with action and fighting, but the Dimps Corporation team has decided to stand out with a Dragon Ball: The Breakers that will work as an asymmetric multiplayer. Although this news has surprised manganime fans, it seems that soon we will be able to verify how does this combination work of ideas.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be available from October 14Bandai Namco has published a new trailer in which we can see the release date of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, which will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on October 14th. In this way, the tenth month of the year enlarges its video game catalog a little more with a delivery that confronts players through an idea that leads us to control a group of survivors without powers and an unbeatable enemy from which they must flee .

Alongside this, Bandai Namco has also announced a new closed beta for anyone who wants to try the proposal of Dragon Ball: The Breakers. We have until August 1st to register for this test, which will consist of four sessions whose peninsular schedules we detail below.

session 1 : Saturday, August 6, from 04:00 to 08:00



: Saturday, August 6, from 04:00 to 08:00 session 2 : Saturday, August 6, from 14:00 to 18:00



: Saturday, August 6, from 14:00 to 18:00 session 3 : Saturday, August 6, from 20:00 to 24:00



: Saturday, August 6, from 20:00 to 24:00 session 4: Sunday, August 7, from 4:00 am to 8:00 am

If you have more doubts about the system presented in Dragon Ball: The Breakers, think that those responsible have already shared an extensive gameplay to make their intentions clear. Therefore, we can only wait until the game is available on all platforms to see if the Dimps Corporation idea turns out to be a success.

