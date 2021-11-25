Dragon Ball: The Breakers details minimum requirements on PC to move its asymmetric multiplayer

Bandai Namco’s new bet on the manganime saga will not demand much from our computers.

There are still several months left for the release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, in fact the exact date for its premiere has not yet been specified, but since Bandai Namco have prepared a closed beta to start optimizing the video game for its arrival in the market, which is why we already have the minimum and recommended requirements that will require the video game on PC for its correct execution.

Through Steam, the Japanese company has shared this information, where it can be seen that a very powerful team will not be necessary to execute this commitment to asymmetric multiplayer action set within the Dragon Ball universe.

System requirements Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Procesador: Intel Core i5-6400 o AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memoria: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: Version 9.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 10 GB free space

Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Procesador: Intel Core i5-7600 o AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space

The closed and free beta for the winners of it will take place from December 4 to 5 as announced yesterday from Bandai Namco. At the moment it is unknown what will be enabled in the beta, destined to polish the video game for its premiere.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers was recently announced by surprise selling a playable premise where seven survivors, without supernatural powers or talents, have to escape from an assailant (a classic DBZ rival, such as Cell o Freezer) that will pursue them and evolve to become an unstoppable force. If you want to know more, accompanying this news you can see a video of more than 10 minutes deepening in its different game mechanics and its visual section.

